Who is the oldest player to play in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Dharmaraj Cheralathan is a stalwart in the world of kabaddi, having etched his name in the annals of the sport with two decades of exceptional prowess on the mat. He is the oldest player to play in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Cheralathan last appeared for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2021 in Season 8 at the age of 46.

Widely known as 'Dharmaraj Anna', the corner defender's journey commenced at the tender age of 12-13 when he displayed an early penchant for the game.

Born on April 21, 1975, in Thiruchanampondi village in Thanjavur district of Tamilnadu, Cheralathan's kabaddi odyssey was initiated at the Sun Paper Mill in Tirunelveli in 1995.

The seasoned athlete made his mark on the international stage, representing the Indian kabaddi team in 1999 alongside luminaries like Rambir Singh, BC Ramesh, and Sanjeev Kumar.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - Career in the Pro Kabaddi League

Cheralathan, whose signature move is ankle hold, began his Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) saga with the Bengaluru Bulls, and he subsequently donned the jersey of the Telugu Titans. Notably, he captained the Patna Pirates in PKL Season 4, achieving the highest number of successful super tackles.

U Mumba entrusted him with leadership in Season 6, where he showcased his mettle with 40 tackle points. In a testament to his enduring spirit, at the age of 45, Cheralathan captained the Haryana Steelers in Season 7, leaving an indelible mark as an inspirational figure.

In a historic move in Season 8, he joined the Jaipur Pink Panthers, becoming the first player in PKL history to be part of seven different franchises.

Throughout his illustrious career, Cheralathan secured nine gold medals, including the Kabaddi National Championship, Pro Kabaddi League, Southeast Asian Games 2017, and the Asian Beach Games 2017, showcasing his prowess as a versatile corner defender with a penchant for ankle holds.

His ability to guide the team from the back seat demonstrated his strategic acumen. Even in his forties, a charged-up Cheralathan prowling the mat remained a formidable sight, embodying hunger and drive.

He could also play cover positions when needed, making him one of the few players having versatility which is very difficult in a contact sport.

Beyond the PKL arena, Cheralathan contributed to the Indian Railways Kabaddi team in the Senior National Kabaddi Championships. His international achievements include playing a pivotal role in the Indian team's triumph at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, solidifying his status as a kabaddi legend.