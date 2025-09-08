"Yogesh is a lucky captain for our team"- Bengaluru Bulls coach takes subtle dig at former captains after team's 2nd win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls coach BC Ramesh showered praise on his team's new captain Yogesh Dahiya and called him a 'lucky' skipper for the franchise. Ramesh gave the tag to Yogesh after he led Bengaluru to their second consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025.

The Bulls initially appointed Ankush Rathee as their captain for PKL 2025. The team lost the first two games of the season under his captaincy. Suddenly, due to unknown reasons, Rathee was no longer in the playing seven or the substitutes list of the Bulls team.

Akash Shinde replaced Rathee, but the team lost under his captaincy as well. Then, Yogesh Dahiya replaced Shinde as captain, and under his leadership, Bengaluru have recorded two wins.

Reflecting on Yogesh's performance after the win against Haryana Steelers, Bulls coach BC Ramesh said at the press conference:

"Yogesh is a lucky captain for our team. He has performed brilliantly and tackled at the right time. He motivated the players very well. Satyappa is actually right cover, but he was placed at left cover as per our strategy, and the captain guided him well."

Ramesh then shared his team's strategy to success and added:

"We kept only two raiders in the team. Alireza was the main raider, and Aashish Malik was the support raider."

Alireza Mirzaian was the top-scorer for the Bengaluru Bulls with 12 points against the Haryana Steelers. Aashish Malik supported him to perfection with five points in the game.

"We have won 2 consecutive matches under my captaincy"- Yogesh Dahiya reacts to 'lucky captain' tag from Bengaluru Bulls coach BC Ramesh

Yogesh Dahiya was also present at the press conference. The new skipper of Bengaluru Bulls led his team from the front by scoring six points against defending champions Haryana Steelers. Reacting to the 'lucky captain' tag given by coach BC Ramesh, Yogesh said:

"We have won 2 consecutive matches under my captaincy. The coach has entrusted me with this responsibility. We want to give our best and take the team to the top."

Bengaluru Bulls beat Haryana Steelers by 40-33 under Yogesh's captaincy. The Bulls will play their next match against Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 12. It will be interesting to see if Yogesh can complete a hat-trick of wins as Bengaluru captain.

