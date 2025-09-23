Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar opened up on the need for improvement and the advantage of having a core. The Pro Kabaddi 2025 season has almost reached the halfway mark, and Puneri Paltan have performed well.

Ad

They are at the top of the table with 12 points and a score difference of 51. The Pune-based franchise have won six out of their nine matches so far. While they have had a great season, skipper Aslam Inamdar reckoned that there is scope for improvement even after having reached a certain level.

"As far as improvement is concerned, this is a game, you cannot stay at one place after getting to a level. You will have some weakness and you will make some mistakes. But the coach and I only tell the players whenever we lose, dont take it to your mind that we lost that day and when you win, don't get overconfident. When you lose, just think you were there to learn. We are looking at some things that we felt we are behind in and we are working on that," he said in a media interaction on Tuesday, September 23.

Ad

Trending

Puneri Paltan have had their core retained for the ongoing season with the likes of Aslam, Gaurav Khatri, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, and Aditya Shinde, to name a few. Having the same set of players has worked in their favor, as they are right at the top.

Aslam Inamdar believed that having the same combination allows players to have confidence in each other.

"Every team has different players who come in after the auction and you would have seen that after the auction teams can't do well because it takes time for them to set the combination. But this combination is an advantage to me because most of the year I am with the same people so I know about them, they know about me and we have that confidence on each other, which makes things easy for us. All of us are playing for 4-5 years, Gurdeep is a new guy this time. So not just about the game but we even know each other's nature," he added.

Ad

Puneri Paltan have 11 league matches left. They will take on Bengal Warriorz in their upcoming clash on Tuesday, September 30.

Aslam Inamdar on preparation after returning from injury

Aslam Inamdar suffered an injury last season that ruled him out after just seven games. Having returned from the setback, the ongoing season has not been great for him personally as a raider.

In nine games, he has managed only 31 raid points at an average of 3.44 with one Super 10. The Puneri Paltan skipper reflected on what his process has been like and how he prepares himself.

Ad

"During the recovery period we have to give it some extra time. There are some changes. You need to work cut to cut on the muscle, you need to attend as many sessions as the physios call you for. There are many different exercises. Strength is the most important and I am working on that. I have also tried to change myself and that is why I am back," he said.

They played their last match on September 19. Therefore, they have a long gap before they take the mat again. Aslam Inamdar will aim to make good use of the same and come back strong going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More