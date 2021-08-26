Pardeep Narwal: All you need to know about the 'Record breaker' ahead of the PKL Auction 2021

Pardeep Narwal is one of the most prominent names in Indian Kabaddi. The sensational raider first came into the limelight after a tremendous display in PKL 3, where he led the Patna Pirates to the Pro Kabaddi title.

The 'record breaker' was the face of the Patna Pirates squad for 5 seasons, having led the team to three consecutive titles in PKL 3, 4, 5. He will now be available at the PKL Auction 2021 and a huge sum of money is expected to be spent on the 'Dubki King'. Ahead of the auction, here are a few things you need to know about him.

STOP THE PRESS!



The 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal is set to make his way to the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction 👀



Tell us which colour the Dubki King will don in the upcoming season? 😉 pic.twitter.com/YAJw7BmFs1 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 21, 2021

#4 Pardeep Narwal's early days in Kabaddi

Pardeep Narwal was born into a Jatt family in Sonipat, Haryana. He started playing kabaddi at a very young age as that was the only sport played by the kids in his village. His uncle was also a Kabaddi player. Pardeep's passion for the sport later turned into an obsession and resulted in the youngster becoming a world-class raider.

If breaking records was a habit, Pardeep Narwal has definitely perfected it! 😎



Drop 🤞🤞 if you believe the superstar will live up to his title of 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝-𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 at the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction!#vivoProKabaddi #NayaJoshNayaPanga pic.twitter.com/talGGmWXiZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 25, 2021

He made his way into PKL with the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2. He didn't get the game time required to shine as he was part of a stacked Bulls team, which had players like Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chillar at that time.

Later, in PKL 3, he moved to the Patna Pirates, where he blossomed into a generational talent. He scored 121 points in Season 3 to announce his arrival on the biggest stage. From there on, Pardeep has gone from strength to strength, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is the best raider on offer in the PKL Auction 2021.

Also read - PKL Auction 2021: 3 teams that might target Pardeep Narwal

#3 Pardeep Narwal's hat-trick of titles with Patna

Season 4 marked the rise of the Patna Pirates. Having failed to get their hands on the silverware in the previous three seasons, Patna's surge was orchestrated by Pardeep, who amassed 121 points to help his side clinch their maiden PKL title.

In season 5, Pardeep created history. He scored 369 points in a single season while leading the Pirates to their third consecutive title. In the pursuit of victory, Narwal looked unstoppable. He scored 34 points in one of the games, which was the highest points scored by any player in a match at that time.

Pardeep also etched his name in the record books that season with a phenomenal 34-point effort in one of the games in PKL 5, apart from scoring 8 points in a single match against the Haryana Steelers.

#2 Pardeep Narwal is the first player in PKL history to get to 1000 points

Pardeep and 'Poster Boy' Rahul Chaudhari were neck and neck in the race to reach 1000 points. However, the Dubki King reigned supreme in this battle. He reached the feat first in the match against Tamil Thalaivas. Pardeep's 304-point outing in PKL 7 also made him the first Pro Kabaddi star to amass 300+ points twice in their career.

#1 Pardeep Narwal's career with the national team

Pardeep Narwal has also been very impressive on the international stage. He has won a gold medal for India in 3 out of the 4 competitions that he has represented the country in. His first taste of victory with Team India came at the 2016 World Cup.

He was part of a legendary team that included players like Ajay Thakur, Anup Kumar and Manjeet Chhillar. He also won a gold medal at the Asian Kabaddi Championships in 2017.

He was part of the Indian team that settled for a bronze medal for the first time in 28 years at the Asian Games. Pardeep also played for the gold medal-winning team at the Dubai Masters and the South Asian Games in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Also Read: PKL Auction 2021: Top 10 costliest players list from Pro Kabaddi auction history

Edited by Prasen Moudgal