PKL 2019: 5 elite players who disappointed the fans

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 72 // 24 Oct 2019, 22:18 IST

Jang Kun Lee could not live up to expectations in PKL 2019

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is over as the Bengal Warriors emerged as the winners of the tournament by defeating Dabang Delhi K.C. in the final. All the players of Bengal Warriors played their role to perfection as they were successful in overcoming Naveen Kumar and Co. in the final.

While Bengal and Delhi had impressed a lot with their performances in PKL 2019, the same was not the case with the other teams. At the beginning of the season, it seemed like all the teams were pretty evenly matched and the fans would have to wait until the last match to know the top 6 teams. However, a few teams played below par kabaddi to crash out of the tournament early, which made the top 6 clear even before the final leg of the league round began.

A lot of the star players could not justify their talent and here's a list of the 5 elite players who disappointed the fans in PKL 2019 -

#5 Manjeet Chhillar, Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet Chhillar was a shadow of his former self

Matches - 15, Tackle Points - 37, Average Successful Tackles/Match - 2.33

The former Bengaluru Bulls star, Manjeet Chhillar was retained by the Tamil Thalaivas despite his unsatisfactory performance in the previous season. Chhillar had kicked off the season with a bang as he was at his vicious best in the first few matches. But, just days before the Chennai leg, he suffered an untimely injury which forced him to miss some matches.

When he returned from injury, he could not trouble the raiders as his tackle strike rate reduced a lot. The raiders found it easy to get the better of him as Season 7 proved to be the worst season for the Indian all-rounder. This was the first time he could not breach the 50-point mark in a PKL season.

Hence, the Tamil Thalaivas fans would be unhappy with his performance.

