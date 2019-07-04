Pro Kabaddi: 5 raiders with most tackle points

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 130 // 04 Jul 2019, 12:43 IST

Anup Kumar has the most tackle points for a raider

In the sport of Kabaddi, a raider's job is to collect as many points as he can through his raids. The raiders are the ones who help the team in getting a lead and then the defense consolidates it. Over the years, a lot of unknown raiders have transformed into household names thanks to the Pro Kabaddi League.

The unique concept of the league has revolutionized the entire sport of kabaddi. Earlier, there used to be a perception that only some specific players would raid for the team while the defenders would put in their best to tackle. However, the PKL has changed this old ideology as we see many players contributing on both fronts.

In recent times, the defenders have displayed their raiding skills while the raiders surprise the opposition raiders by tackling them from the right/left in positions.

As we build up to Pro Kabaddi 2019, we have a look at five raiders who have the most number of tackle points in the history of the league.

#5 Sunil Jaipal - 39 tackle points

Sunil Jaipal (R) played for Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls in PKL

Sunil Jaipal started off his PKL career with the Bengal Warriors in season one. He played two seasons for the franchise where he picked 67 raid points and 23 tackle points. Despite being the team's key raider, Sunil involved himself in risky tackle situations and pulled off successful tackles for his team. In season one, Jaipal scored 17 tackle points.

The Bengal Warriors player then joined Bengaluru Bulls in the fifth edition of PKL. Playing for Rohit Kumar's side, Jaipal scored identical number of raid points and tackle points (16). Thus, in the three PKL seasons he featured in, the raider helped his team in both the departments.

In total, Jaipal picked up 39 tackle points from three seasons and 33 matches.

