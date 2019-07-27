PKL 2019: Top 5 defenders from Hyderabad leg

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 went off to a cracking start on July 20th as Telugu Titans hosted U Mumba in the first game of the season. U Mumbai emerged victorious against the hosts while the second game between defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and three-time champions Patna Pirates went into the last minute with the Bulls winning the game by just 2 points.

The first segment of the season was a highly entertaining one with Gujarat Fortune Giants topping the table after the leg with two convincing victories. Dabang Delhi also got off to a good start with 2 wins. Their game against Tamil Thalaivas was also one of the best matches that the tournament has seen. However, it was the inability of the hosts Telugu Titans to score a win in their home leg which remained as the talking point after the completion of the 6-day event.

The Hyderabad phase of the tournament was balanced in terms of the effect the raiders and the defenders had in the 11 games which were played. While a few extraordinary raiding skills were on display in a few matches, the defenders were also not far behind in exhibiting their talent on the mat.

On that note, here are the 5 best defenders from this leg of the tournament.

#5 Baldev Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Baldev has been instrumental to Bengal's solid start to the season

Having made his PKL debut only last year, Bengal Warriors' right-corner Baldev Singh is already proving to be a vital player for his team. He secured 27 tackle points last season and he has almost crossed one-third of his Season 6 tally by participating in just 1 game this season. He picked up 7 tackle points in the game against UP Yoddha, thereby helping his team pull off a convincing victory in their first game of the season.

