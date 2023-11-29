PKL 2023: An All-Time PKL 7

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian sports, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has grown from a nascent concept in 2014 to a sporting extravaganza that now commands the attention of fans nationwide.

Many have come, and many have gone, each leaving an indelible mark on the Pro Kabaddi League. In this journey, let's cast our gaze upon an All-Time PKL 7 dream team, a collective homage to the athletes who have not only defined the league but have also embodied its exponential growth and enduring appeal.

All-Time PKL 7

Left Corner – Fazel Atrachali

Known as the Sultan of Kabaddi, Fazel Atrachali has etched his name as the league's leading defender of all time. With an astounding 424 tackle points and 26 high-fives, Atrachali's defensive prowess is unparalleled. The agile and solid left corner won championships with U Mumba in Season 2 and Patna Pirates in Season 3. His leadership skills shone when he led Puneri Paltan to the finals in Season 9, displaying a combination of agility, physique, and unwavering defensive skills.

Left In – Naveen Kumar

Nicknamed the "Super Fast Express," Naveen Kumar is a young sensation who embodies speed and raiding excellence. Accumulating 934 raid points in just 85 games, he averages an impressive 11 raid points per match. Naveen's agility and quick raids have earned him 58 super 10s in his PKL career. The MVP of Seasons 7 and 8, he steered Dabang Delhi to victory in Season 8, showcasing why he's hailed as the future of kabaddi.

Center – Pardeep Narwal

A true master of kabaddi and the "Dubki King," Pardeep Narwal stands as a three-time champion and the all-time best PKL scorer. His monumental 1570 raid points, including 73 super raids and 79 super 10s, underline his record-breaking prowess. Winning Season 3, 4, and 5 with Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal's unmatched skill set and two MVP awards solidify his status as one of the league's greatest raiders

Left Cover – Manjeet Chillar

Regarded as one of the league's best defenders, Manjeet Chillar brings a robust physique and exceptional leadership to the dream team. Playing 132 matches, he scored 391 tackle points and secured 25 high 5s. Chillar's MVP performance in Season 2, where he led Bengaluru Bulls to the finals, adds to his legacy as a stalwart in Kabaddi's defensive realm.

Right Cover – Surjeet Singh

With 348 tackle points, 29 high 5s, and a reputation as the best cover defender in the league, Surjeet Singh's versatility is unparalleled. A captain for multiple franchises, Singh's 24 super tackles showcase his ability to play different positions. His consistency and leadership make him an invaluable asset to the dream team.

Right In – Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Affectionately known as the "High Flyer," Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is a beast on the mat, single-handedly steering Bengaluru Bulls to victory in Season 6. With 987 raid points, including a record-breaking 42 points in a single match and 49 Super 10s, Sehrawat's agility and strength make him a standout raider. Crowned MVP in Season 6 and the best raider in Season 7, he adds the X-factor to the dream team.

Right Corner – Nitesh Kumar

Undoubtedly the league's best right defender, Nitesh Kumar has been a stalwart for UP Yoddha since Season 5. Leading the side to playoffs, his standout season in PKL 6 saw him secure a record of 100 tackle points. Nitesh Kumar's prowess in super tackle scenarios and a total of 313 PKL tackle points underscore his importance in the dream team's defensive lineup.