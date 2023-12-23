PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

Gujarat Giants are all set to face UP Yoddhas in the 37th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai will play host to this exciting clash on Saturday, December 23.

After a strong start, the Gujarat Giants have lost all the momentum as they have now lost three games on the trot, including a 31-29 loss against the Haryana Steelers in their previous outing.

The Fazal Atrachali-led side looks completely lost in both departments at the moment, as they are currently placed fifth in the points table with 18 points, having won three of their six games so far.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, got thrashed by the defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-24 in their previous outing.

With two wins and three losses from six games, the Pardeep Narwal-led side has slipped to seventh place in the points table with 15 points. Both teams will be hoping for a fresh start ahead of the Chennai leg.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, 37th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 23, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L L W W

UP Yoddhas (UP): L T L W W

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin, GB More.

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, Samuel Wafula, Gulveer Singh

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rakesh and Sombir

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Surender Gill, Nitin Panwar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep and Vijay Malik

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

Sonu Jaglan has been the only bright spot for the Gujarat Giants this season, with little help from his teammates. The team is particularly concerned about Fazal Atrachali's form since the top Iranian defender has yet to register his first high five of the season.

Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill had a tough day against the Pink Panthers, as both stars spent the majority of the game on the bench. The UP Yoddhas skipper will be eager to make a strong comeback in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Gujarat Giants UP Yoddhas 0 votes