Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been a spectacle of raw athleticism, strategic brilliance, and nail-biting competitions since its inception in 2014. Over the years, the league has witnessed exceptional performances from players who have stood out as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in each season.

Let's delve into the remarkable journey of these MVPs who etched their names into Pro Kabaddi history.

2014 – PKL Season 1: Anup Kumar

In the inaugural season, Anup Kumar emerged as a flagbearer for the league. Captaining U Mumba, he led the team to the finals, which won eight matches under his leadership.

Despite falling short against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the ultimate clash, Anup Kumar was solid throughout the tournament, amassing an impressive 155 raid points in 16 games.

This outstanding feat earned him the MVP award. Anup Kumar continued to excel, securing the silverware with U Mumba in the subsequent season and solidifying his status as one of the franchise's best players.

2015 – PKL Season 2: Manjeet Chillar

Season 2 showcased the brilliance of Manjeet Chillar, who captained Bengaluru Bulls to the finals, leading them to wins in nine league matches. His all-round prowess was on full display, accumulating 67 raid points and 40 tackle points.

A stalwart defender, Manjeet Chillar's performance in Season 2 remains iconic. Despite the individual brilliance, he moved to Puneri Paltan the following season, leaving an indelible mark on the league as one of its finest defenders.

2016 – PKL Season 3: Rohit Kumar

Season 3 witnessed the rise of Rohit Kumar, spearheading Patna Pirates to their best-ever performance. Known for his quick raids, reflexes and exceptional debut season, Rohit Kumar scored 100 raid points in just 12 games, earning him the MVP award. His contribution played a crucial role in the team's collective success, setting the stage for a thrilling journey ahead.

2016 – PKL Season 4: Pardeep Narwal

A key factor in Patna Pirates retaining their title in Season 4 was the stellar performance of Pardeep Narwal. Having won the emerging player award in PKL 3, Narwal continued his exceptional form next year, scoring 131 raid points and guiding the team to their second championship.

In a thrilling final against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pardeep Narwal's 16-point contribution secured the title for Patna Pirates, showcasing his ability to thrive under pressure.

2017 – PKL Season 5: Pardeep Narwal

Creating history, Pardeep Narwal became the first player to win back-to-back MVP awards in Season 5. His exceptional performance was instrumental in Patna Pirates clinching a hat-trick of titles. Leading the team, Pardeep Narwal entered beast mode, breaking records with 18 super raids and 19 super 10s.

His iconic 8-point raid against the Haryana Steelers exemplified his dominance. With an astounding and record-breaking 369 points in the season, Pardeep Narwal secured the MVP award, capping off a phenomenal campaign.

2018 – PKL Season 6: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 marked the emergence of a new hero, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who became the linchpin of the Bengaluru Bulls' surprise package. Pawan earned the "High Flyer," acclaim for his superb raiding skills and impressive physique. The season saw him single-handedly securing victories for the Bulls, contributing 11 super raids during his stellar performance.

Pawan finished the season as the highest point-scorer, accumulating a remarkable 271 raid points in 24 matches. The pinnacle of his success came in the final, where the Bulls triumphed over the Gujarat Giants to claim their first PKL title.

His stellar performances in Pro Kabaddi and for the Indian National team did not go unnoticed in the PKL 10 auction, where Telugu Titans secured his services for a staggering Rs. 2.65 crore, setting the stage for a promising future with his new team.

2019 – PKL Season 7: Naveen Kumar

Season 7 witnessed the arrival of the young and super-fast express, Naveen Kumar, who left an indelible mark on the league. Scoring an impressive 303 points, Naveen played a pivotal role in Dabang Delhi's historic qualification to the final, though they were eventually defeated by Bengal Warriors.

His exceptional performance included breaking several records previously held by Pardeep Narwal, securing 22 super 10s and maintaining a solid average of 13.09 points per match with a 65% raid strike rate.

Naveen's outstanding season earned him the MVP award, a testament to his remarkable talent at a young age. Subsequently appointed as captain, he continues to lead the raiding charge for Dabang Delhi KC as they gear up for Season 10.

2021 – PKL Season 8: Naveen Kumar

Due to COVID-19, Pro Kabaddi didn't take place in 2020. However, the league returned in 2021 with a centralized venue, and Naveen Kumar once again showcased his brilliance.

Playing a pivotal role for Dabang Delhi, he led the team to victory in the championship clash against the favoured Patna Pirates. Naveen's consistency, agility, quick reflexes, and clinical raids resulted in an impressive tally of 210 points, including 12 super 10s and an outstanding 85% not-out percentage. His instrumental role in securing the silverware also earned him the MVP of the Season award.

2022 – PKL Season 9: Arjun Deshwal

Season 9 of PKL brought a myriad of twists and tales, and at the centre of it all was Arjun Deshwal, the Most Valuable Player. Playing a crucial role in Jaipur Pink Panthers' title triumph, Arjun topped the raiding charts with an impressive 296 raid points.

Fearless on the mat, he secured 17 Super 10s, raiding past even the most successful defenders. His exceptional 65% raid strike rate and an average of 12.33 raid points per match made him a standout performer, contributing significantly to his team's success.

