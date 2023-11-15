PKL 2023: Top 5 raiders to watch out for 

Entering its landmark 10th season, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has undergone transformative changes, shaping the landscape of kabaddi not just in India but also worldwide. As the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 gears up for another exhilarating season, the spotlight is firmly on the raiders, the marauders of the mat who can single-handedly turn the tide of a game.

On that note, let's look at the Top 5 Raiders to watch out for in the upcoming season.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the most expensive buy in PKL history

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, the high-flying sensation, has etched his name as the most consistent raider in the PKL circuit. Boasting an astounding 987 raid points, Sehrawat's aerial artistry played a pivotal role in Bengaluru Bulls clinching the trophy in Season 6.

In PKL Season 9, Pawan Sehrawat was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas. Unfortunately, due to an injury, a season on the sidelines ensued with Tamil Thalaivas; however, Pawan made a triumphant comeback. His remarkable performances in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games in 2023, where he led his team to a gold medal, reaffirmed his form. Telugu Titans broke the bank, shelling out a record-breaking 2.6 crores to secure his services, making him the most expensive acquisition in PKL history.

#2 Pardeep Narwal, the all-time highest scorer in Pro Kabaddi history

Pardeep Narwal, PKL's all-time highest scorer, is a seasoned campaigner with three championship titles with Patna Pirates. He was the best raider and won the Player of the Series award in seasons 3, 4, and 5 with Patna Pirates.

Known as the "Dubki King," Pardeep Narwal boasts an astounding 1568 raid points. His move to UP Yoddha in 2021 for 1.65 crores did not diminish his prowess, as he continued to be a vital asset, contributing significantly to the team's playoff berths. With an impressive 73 super raids, Narwal remains a force to be reckoned with.

#3 Maninder Singh, a true example of consistency

Maninder Singh, the tower of strength for Bengal Warriors, holds the distinction of being the second-highest scorer in Pro Kabaddi history. Consistently breaching the 200-point mark since Season 5, Maninder Singh's surprise release in Season 10 raised eyebrows. However, Bengal Warriors cleverly utilized the final bid match card, securing his services for 2.12 crores.

A consistent raider with a formidable physique, height, and calm demeanor, Maninder Singh remains a force to be reckoned with.

#4 Naveen Kumar, the captain to look out for

Naveen Kumar, the linchpin in Dabang Delhi's title run in Season 8, is set to take charge as captain in the upcoming season. With 948 raid points in 85 matches, including an impressive 58 Super 10s, Kumar has been a model of consistency.

His stellar performances in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the pivotal role he played in securing gold in the Asian Games 2023 mark him as one of the most exciting prospects. The responsibility of captaining Dabang Delhi only adds to the anticipation surrounding Kumar's performances in PKL 2023.

#5 Sachin Tanwar, the man on a mission to take Patna Pirates to their 4th PKL title

Sachin Tanwar, known for his do-or-die specializations, has been a fighter on the mat. With 822 raid points in 105 matches, Tanwar has emerged as a crucial asset for Patna Pirates. Despite the team's failure to qualify last season, Sachin Tanwar was the lone warrior in raiding, showcasing his resilience and determination.

Retained by Patna Pirates after an exceptional run in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games, Tanwar's tenacity makes him a raider to watch out for.