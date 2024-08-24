PKL 2024 Auction: 5 most expensive defenders ft. Sunil Kumar and Fazel Atrachali 

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction has sparked tremendous excitement, with the 11th season promising to be one of the most thrilling yet. Held on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai, the auction saw teams engaging in fierce bidding wars to secure the services of top players, aiming to build solid squads for the upcoming season.

As the league evolves and enters a new decade, there is a clear emphasis on fortifying defensive strategies, a key element to build any strong side.

With kabaddi's growing popularity, the value of top defenders has surged, reflecting their impact on the game. The recent auction showcased the significance of a strong defensive lineup, leading teams to invest heavily in players who can make a substantial difference on the mat.

The five most expensive defenders, each with a proven record, have been acquired by their new teams to lead their defensive units. Here’s a closer look at these defenders who fetched the highest bids at the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction.

PKL 2024 Auction: 5 most expensive defenders

#5 Fazel Atrachali - 50 lakhs, Bengal Warriorz

Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in Pro Kabaddi history (Image Via: PKL)

One of the most renowned defenders in kabaddi, Fazel Atrachali was acquired by Bengal Warriorz for ₹50 lakhs, a notable bargain given his pedigree. After being released by Gujarat Giants, the Iranian defender was up for grabs with a base price of ₹30 lakhs.

Fazel is the most successful defender in Pro Kabaddi League history, with 486 tackle points from 169 matches. Last season, he scored 62 tackle points, including 3 High 5s and 4 Super Tackles, in 23 matches. His leadership and defensive prowess will be a significant asset for Bengal Warriorz in the upcoming season.

#4 Surjeet Singh - 60 lakhs, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Surjeet Singh impressed with the Bengaluru Bulls last season (Image Via: PKL)

Jaipur Pink Panthers acquired Surjeet Singh for ₹60 lakhs. A veteran of the Pro Kabaddi League, Surjeet Singh made his debut with Puneri Paltan in Season 3. His stats from Season 10 with Bengaluru Bulls include 56 tackle points, 5 High 5s, and 1 Super Tackle from 124 tackles, with a tackle success rate of 44%.

Overall, Surjeet has played 148 matches, accumulating 404 tackle points and 25 Super Tackles, making him one of the most successful defenders in PKL history. His experience and defensive acumen are set to enhance the Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense significantly.

#3 Shubham Shinde - 70 lakhs, Patna Pirates

Shubham Shinde was among the top defenders in Pro Kabaddi season 10 (Image Via: PKL)

Patna Pirates secured Shubham Shinde for ₹70 lakhs, making him one of their key acquisitions from the auction. An experienced right-corner defender, Shinde was a key performer for Bengal Warriorz last season, notching up 62 tackle points from 22 matches with a tackle success rate of 48%.

His career in PKL began in Season 6, and with 151 tackle points from 84 matches, Shinde’s defensive skills will be pivotal as the Pirates pursue their fourth title.

#2 Krishan - 70 lakhs, Telugu Titans

Krishan was the second-best defender in the 10th edition (Image Via: PKL)

Telugu Titans invested ₹70 lakhs to bring Krishan into their squad. Having made his Pro Kabaddi debut with Dabang Delhi in Season 8, Krishan had a stellar Season 10, amassing 78 tackle points from 166 tackles. His defensive prowess was evident with 5 Super Tackles and 6 High 5s.

With an average of 3.25 successful tackles per match and a tackle success rate of 44%, Krishan’s addition is expected to bolster the Telugu Titans' defense significantly.

#1 Sunil Kumar - 1.015 crore, U Mumba

Sunil Kumar is the most expensive defender in PKL season 11 (Image Via: PKL)

In one of the most notable signings of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction, U Mumba secured Sunil Kumar for a staggering ₹1.015 crore. The bidding war between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls saw Sunil's price escalate from the base rate of ₹30 lakh.

Known for his impressive performances, Sunil Kumar, who debuted with Patna Pirates in Season 4, delivered key performances in Season 10. He picked up 5 Super Tackles, and 4 High 5s, accumulating 55 tackle points from 102 tackles, with a tackle success rate of 49%. His contributions will be crucial for U Mumba as they aim for a successful season.

