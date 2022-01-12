Pro Kabaddi 2021: From Pawan Sehrawat to Naveen Kumar, here are the top 5 performers of PKL season 8 so far

Here’s a list of the top 5 Kabaddi stars who have absolutely lit up the stage of (Pro Kabaddi League) PKL season 8 with their impeccable performances.

After 49 matches and four weeks into the season, PKL 8 has some exciting clashes and finishes. It is resuming after a two-year hiatus courtesy of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, which resulted in the world standing still.

The question then emerged: how can a contact-sport like Kabaddi survive in a pandemic world with numerous protocols in place? Rules such as the bio-bubble, matches being played behind closed doors, and necessary guidelines were doubtful of being implemented. Fast forward to January 2022 and we are at the halfway stage of the tournament, which is already panning out to be an interesting PKL season in the making.

The top 5 performers of PKL season 8

5. Jaideep Kuldeep: Defender | Haryana Steleers

Jaideep Kuldeep trying the ankle hold vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

This is Jaideep Kuldeep's debut campaign in the PKL. He has displayed very little nerves in his first season in the competition. The young defender has been a solid addition to the Haryana Steelers’ line-up forming the defence line with veteran tackler Surender Nada.

He is among the top defenders in PKL season 8 with 26 tackle points from 8 matches. Jaideep averages 3.25 tackle points per match with a healthy tackle strike rate of 58% to his name. It has earned him 2 high 5s this season until now.

