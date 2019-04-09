×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PKL Auction 2019: Top 5 Indian Uncapped players bought on day 1

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
225   //    09 Apr 2019, 06:31 IST

Youngsters have gone for good money on Day 1
Youngsters have gone for good money on Day 1

The Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Auctions has ended and the first day has thrown a lot of surprises. While the likes of youngsters such as Siddharth Desai and Nitin Tomar ended up earning more than a crore, a few veterans of the league such as Rahul Chaudhari and Rishank Devadiga also made big money in the auctions. Although experienced Kabaddi players like Jasvir Singh, Kashiling Adike and Sukesh Hegde were unsold on Day 1, there are big chances that they could still find a team on Day 2 of the auctions.

With the auction dynamics in the PKL, there are enough opportunities for young Kabaddi players to showcase their talent on the biggest stage of Kabaddi in India. We have seen a number of youngsters go on to play for India in the past after a successful stint in the Pro Kabaddi League. On similar lines, a lot of youngsters are expected to repeat the feat in the upcoming editions of the tournament.

It is natural for teams to invest in young talent as Kabaddi is a sport which values young and fast players with great reflexes. Keeping the future in mind, many of the teams splurge a lot of money on youngsters making them popular overnight. The Season 7 Auctions also had a few players who are yet to play for India who were paid a big amount.

Here are the Top 5 uncapped Indian players bought on day 1 of the Auctions:

#5 Parvesh Bhainswal - ₹75 lakh (Gujarat Fortunegiants)

Gujarat invested high on Parvesh on Day 1
Gujarat invested high on Parvesh on Day 1

The 21-year-old established himself as a left-cover for his team last season and his performances have been rewarded with a huge contract for the upcoming edition. Cousin of defender Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal is yet to play for India and he has shown all the promise to be an important player for India in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Bengaluru Bulls Telugu Titans Monu Goyat Siddharth Desai Indian Kabaddi Team Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Pro Kabaddi Auction 2019: Amount of money remaining with each franchise after day 1
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 Auction: List of foreign players sold on day 1
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 Auction: A look at last year's 5 most expensive players
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for at the auction
RELATED STORY
PKL Auction 2019: List of all players participating in this year's PKL auction
RELATED STORY
PKL Auction 2019: Top 5 costliest buys from Day 1 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
5 Pro Kabaddi League records held by Rahul Chaudhari
RELATED STORY
PKL Auction 2019 Predictions: List of top players who can be bought back with 'Final Bid Match' card
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: 4 players who have been shockingly released by their franchises ahead of the auction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us