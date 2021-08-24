The PKL Auction 2021 will take place from 29th to 31st August in Mumbai where all the 12 franchises will get a fair chance to rebuild their squad for the much-anticipated PKL 8.

PKL 8 will witness more than 450 players go under the hammer with the players' auction for the foreigners to take place on 29th August this Sunday. Each team can have a minimum of two and a maximum of four overseas players in their squad.

Multiple overseas players have made a name for themselves in the PKL over the years. They add value to the team and bring different styles of gameplay to the table.

The likes of Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors) and Hadi Tajik (Puneri Paltan) have already been retained by their respective franchises.

Most teams will be looking to revamp their squad and add some notable international names to the mix. On that note, let's look at three foreign players who might receive the highest bids in PKL Auction 2021.

3 foreign players who might receive the highest bids in PKL Auction 2021

#3 Jang Kun Lee (South Korea)

Jang Kun Lee has the highest points by an overseas player in PKL history.

One of the most prominent overseas names in PKL history, Jang Kun Lee has been the most successful overseas raider in the competition. Lee has exhibited skills related to mixed martial arts, which he depicts in his toe touches and scorpion kicks.

Jang Kun Lee was a valuable asset for the Bengal Warriors in the first six seasons of the PKL. In the third edition, Lee's 79 points from 15 games helped Bengal Warriors qualify for the semi-finals for the first time in history. The 28-year-old then moved to Patna Pirates in Season 7, where he raided alongside the 'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal.

On the international circuit, Jang Kun Lee has always proven to be a threat for the Indian kabaddi team, whether it be the Kabaddi World Cup 2016 or Asian Games 2018. He also notched up a Super-10 in the PKL All Stars match for World 7, which was crucial in their victory over Indian 7.

With 471 raid points and nine Super-10s to his name, Jang Kun Lee's numbers prove how he valuable he can be as a frontline raider. With several franchises on the lookout for a quality raider with multiple skills, Jang Kun Lee might get the highest bid in the overseas category at PKL Auction 2021.

#2 Victor Onyango Obiero (Kenya)

Victor Obiero (right) played for Tamil Thalaivas and scored 18 crucial points in two seasons.

Kenya's Victor Onyango Obiero has established himself as the finest all-rounder that the African nation has produced in recent times. He has grown sensationally since making his debut in the Kabaddi Masters, where Obiero was the top all-rounder with 20 points to his name.

Obiero has been impressive as someone who can raid in crucial situations with his long reach and defend in the corner position. He was handed the captaincy at the 2019 Junior World Kabaddi Championship and led Kenya to the runners-up position. 21-year-old Victor also played as a frontline raider for his nation in the 2021 Bangabandhu Cup, where Kenya won the silver medal after losing to Bangladesh in the final.

Victor got few opportunities under the Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 6 and 7. However, the franchise could pay a big sum for the Kenyan superstar and use his potential to strengthen their side at the PKL Auction 2021.

#1 Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran)

Abozar Mighani has been a defensive wall in the right corner position.

Iranian Abozar Mohajermighani has been sensational as a right-corner defender, known for his body blocks and diving ankle holds with perfect timing. Mighani made his debut for Gujarat Giants (then Fortune Giants) back in Season 5 as the fifth most successful defender in the tally with 65 tackle points.

In the following season, Telugu Titans signed Abozar Mighani for a whopping amount of 76 lakhs in the auction. He continued his decent form in the next two seasons, scoring 95 tackle points in 39 matches with five High-5s.

Abozar Mighani is well known for his corner combination with Fazel Atrachali, as both superstars were crucial in Iran's gold medal victory at the 2018 Asian Games. Together they have played in Kabaddi World Cup 2016 and Asian Kabaddi Championship 2017.

A match-winner who can change the game on his own, many franchises will be aiming to sign the right-corner defender to bring balance to their defense.

