PKL Auction 2021: 3 raiders who could breach the ₹1.50 crore mark 

The PKL Auction 2021 is slated to commence on August 29th, and the delirium among the kabaddi fans is palpable. After a halt in sporting activities, courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic, the feverish anticipation of kabaddi-lovers is back.

With the auction set to be held across three days, fans will be treated to a mega PKL Auction 2021, which will witness over five hundred players registered for the event, including some headliners. The prospect of some of the best players going under the hammer once again is tantalizing.

Over the years, it would not be wrong to say that kabaddi has been a raider's game. Most franchises have broken their bank to acquire high-class raiders, who can, and have changed the complexion of a match in a matter of a few minutes.

The highest bid in PKL history was by the Haryana Steelers when they raised their paddle to bid an astounding 1.51 crore rupees for Monu Goyat. With the PKL Auction 2021 featuring some superstars as part of the auction list, here's a look at three raiders who might receive a bid of 1.50 crores or more.

#3 Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar could attract a lot of bids in the PKL 8 auction

The skipper of the Bengaluru Bulls was released by his franchise ahead of the PKL Auction 2021. Rohit Kumar is a formidable name in the kabaddi fraternity and the ace raider has consistently put in solid performances for his side.

Kumar was part of the title-winning Patna Pirates in PKL 3 before being signed by the Bulls. He was handed the reigns and has led the team commendably over the years, leading the Bulls to the title in PKL 6.

With the emergence of Pawan Sehrawat, Kumar took on the role of a support raider but he indeed possesses the qualities of a lead raider. With many teams hunting for a player who can lead the raiding department as well as the team, Rohit Kumar will certainly be on their list.

Kumar was retained by the Bulls for a hefty sum of ₹98 lakh in the previous edition and might just fetch a big contract in the PKL Auction 2021.

#2 Siddharth Desai

Siddharth Desai could earn a fat sum of money at the PKL Auction 2021

Siddharth Desai was a revelation for U Mumba in PKL 6. Desai scored a Super 10 in his debut match and went on to become the fastest player to reach 50 points.

Desai's career promises to be an illustrious one, and all franchises will certainly be eyeing to sign the 6 feet 2 inches raider to lead their raiding department. His sheer strength combined with his calm and composed nature makes him a very threatening raider.

The Art: Kabaddi

The artist: Baahubali 💪🏼



Here's wishing #vivoProKabaddi's maverick raider, Siddharth Desai, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂

Siddharth Desai has consistently scored over 200 points in both the seasons that he has played and has a stupendous average of a touch over 10 raid points per match.

Desai is known for turning the game on its head and franchises will certainly be eyeing the lanky raider from Maharashtra, no matter the cost. Bahubali previously fetched a contract of ₹1.45 crores at the previous auction and will most likely breach the ₹1.50 crore mark at the PKL Auction 2021.

#1 Pardeep Narwal

Will Pardeep Narwal breach the landmark?

Many eyebrows were raised when Patna Pirates decided to let go of Pardeep Narwal. The 'Dubki King' has been nothing but prolific ever since his debut for the Patna Pirates, taking the world by storm.

Narwal has broken one record after another, earning him the title of 'Record-Breaker'. He has aggregated the most points in a single season and also holds the record for the most points in a single raid (8), a feat he achieved against the Haryana Steelers.

STOP THE PRESS!



The 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal is set to make his way to the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction 👀



Tell us which colour the Dubki King will don in the upcoming season? 😉

Neither have Narwal's stats diminished nor has there been any decline in his form, with the raider having a decent outing in the 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championships held earlier this year, making the Patna outfit's decision to release their skipper all the more baffling.

Pardeep Narwal's name is sure to spark a bidding war at the PKL Auction 2021 and his name will most likely be etched with another record to his name, something he will achieve in the auction room this time.

