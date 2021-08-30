PKL Auction 2021: Top 5 bargain buys on Day 2

PKL Auction 2021's second day featured many big moments. The biggest one was the 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal becoming the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. UP Yoddha signed Narwal for a whopping ₹1.65 crore.

Even Siddharth Desai breached the ₹1 crore mark, while underrated stars like Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Chandran Ranjit, Manjeet and Baldev Singh bagged massive amounts as well.

However, there were a few big names who went at a price less than the expected one. In this listicle today, we will look at the top five bargain buys on Day 2 of PKL Auction 2021.

1. Abozar Mighani, Signed by Bengal Warriors for ₹30.5 lakh at PKL Auction 2021

Defending champions Bengal Warriors stole Iranian defender Abozar Mighani at ₹30.5 lakh at PKL Auction 2021. Although Mighani has been one of the defenders of the league in the previous three seasons, not many teams showed interest in his services.

Mighani was the captain of the Telugu Titans team last year. The Iranian defender will unite with his compatriot Mohammed Esmail Nabibakhsh at the Bengal Warriors. Having scored 160 tackle points in his 63 PKL appearances, Abozar could form a dangerous combination with Rinku Narwal.

2. Rohit Kumar, Signed by Telugu Titans for ₹36 lakh at PKL Auction 2021

A former Pro Kabaddi League title-winning captain, Rohit Kumar will play for a new franchise, Telugu Titans in PKL 2021. Kumar was part of the 'A' category raiders.

Season-6 winning captain ROHIT KUMR @Telugu_Titans FAMILY WELCOMES YOU pic.twitter.com/CFHkg9UjIY — Telugu Titans (@Telugu_Titans) August 30, 2021

The tall raider could not perform his best in the previous Pro Kabaddi League season, but he remains one of the most dangerous raiders in the business. Rohit will play with Siddharth Desai at Telugu Titans.

3. Rahul Chaudhari - Signed by Puneri Paltan for ₹40 lakh at PKL Auction 2021

Rahul Chaudhari is one of the top raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League history. Nicknamed 'The Showman', Rahul was expected by many to receive a big contract at PKL Auction 2021.

However, not many teams raised their peddles when Rahul's name came up at the auction. Eventually, Puneri Paltan signed him for ₹40 lakh.

4. Sandeep Kumar Dhull - Signed by Jaipur Pink Panthers for ₹45 lakh at PKL Auction 2021

Sandeep Kumar Dhull was the most successful defender from the Jaipur Pink Panthers team the previous season. Many eyebrows were raised when the Rajasthan-based franchise let go of their star defender.

However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers did not allow any of the other teams to acquire Sandeep's services. They used the 'Final Bid Match' card and signed Sandeep for ₹45 lakh.

5. Deepak Niwas Hooda - Signed by Jaipur Pink Panthers for ₹55 lakh at PKL Auction 2021

The number 1 all-rounder in the Pro Kabaddi League, Deepak Niwas Hooda, was the first player in the 'A' category to be auctioned today. While Deepak is one of the top players in the world, the teams did not bid aggressively for him.

Patna Pirates almost acquired him with a bid of ₹55 lakh, but the Jaipur Pink Panthers used their FBM card to buy Hooda back. Hooda will likely lead the Pink Panthers in the upcoming season.

