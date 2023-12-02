PKL Season 6 winners - Where are they now?

PKL 6 was one of the most competitive seasons in Pro Kabaddi history, as almost every team had a chance to qualify for the playoffs courtesy of the group format.

Twelve teams were divided into two groups of six teams each, and the top three from each group advanced to the playoffs. Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants met in the final, and the Bulls won their first PKL trophy by winning 38-33.

Pawan Sehrawat put up a masterclass by scoring a whopping 22 points, winning the game for his team almost single-handedly.

Now, Pro Kabaddi has reached its tenth season. On that note, we take a look at the players who lifted the PKL Season 8 trophy with Bengaluru Bulls and where they are now.

Raiders - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Kashiling Adake, and Ajay

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is still flying high in the Pro Kabaddi League and has turned into one of the most fearsome raiders in the game. Telugu Titans have signed him for Season 10 for a record-breaking amount of INR 2.6 crore, making him the most expensive Pro Kabaddi player.

Rohit Kumar is an established name in the Indian kabaddi circuit and played for Gujarat Giants in the PKL 9. However, the raider has struggled with recurring injuries and inconsistent form during the last couple of seasons. Surprisingly, he went unsold in the auctions for the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Kashiling Adake last appeared in the PKL for Bengaluru Bulls in their title-winning campaign in Season 6. He has retired from the game. Meanwhile, Ajay didn't get many opportunities to showcase his talent and got lost after the emergence of new names.

Defenders - Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Ankit, Sumit Singh, and Amit Sheoran

Mahender Singh remained an integral part of the Bulls' set-up till Season 9. However, the franchise released him ahead of the tenth edition, and U Mumba have picked him up for the upcoming season.

Ashish Sangwan was released by Bengaluru Bulls after Season 7. The defender represented U Mumba and Bengal Warriors in the next two seasons, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ankit remained part of the Bulls squad till Season 8 and was signed by Tamil Thalaivas for Season 9. However, he spent the entire season on the bench without getting any game time.

Amit Sheoran also appeared last in Season 9 for Bengal Warriors but was released by the franchise ahead of the season. Amit is also serving the Rajasthan Police as a sub-inspector currently. Meanwhile, Sumit Singh drifted away from the PKL after staying with the Bulls for a couple of seasons.

All-rounders - Raju Lal, Harish Naik, Wei Hung

Raju Lal remained with Bengaluru Bulls till Season 7 but soon disappeared from the league with new talents emerging. Harish Naik also faced a similar fate, as he lost his way after winning the PKL with Bengaluru Bulls. The all-rounder was never seen in the league again.

Meanwhile, the Chinese all-rounder Wei Hung Lin spent the whole season on the Bengaluru Bulls' bench and was released from the squad. It was his only stint in the Pro Kabaddi League.