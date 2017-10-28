Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 28 Oct, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips for the Grand Finale of PKL 5 between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates

Double defending champs Patna Pirates take on Gujarat FortuneGiants

After a successful journey of 13 weeks, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 is going to see its champion tonight. The double defending champions, Patna Pirates will face the PKL 5 debutants Gujarat Fortunegiants. Completing a hat-trick might be a tough job for the Pirates as Gujarat are the only team to defeat Patna twice in PKL 5.

With one raiding heavy team taking on the defensive giants in the final, we are here to help you with Khel Kabaddi Picks for the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 5 Final, 28 October 2017

Today's Khel Kabaddi Code: 5648

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Pardeep Narwal

The unstoppable, Pardeep Narwal has been the guiding force behind Patna making it to the 3rd consecutive finale of Pro Kabaddi League. You can never afford to keep Pardeep out of your Khel Kabaddi team. He has already scored 350 raid points and 18 Super 10s in PKL 5, which is more than 50% higher than the 2nd best raider of PKL 5.

He has been in phenomenal form during playoff stage scoring 76 raid points in just 3 games at an average of 25.33 raid points. He has scored 19 or more raid points in each of their 3 playoff encounters. In 2 out of those playoff encounters, Pardeep alone scored more raid points than their opponent.

Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat has been a perfect support for Pardeep Narwal and considering the other raiders in this game, he has all qualities to feature in your Khel Kabaddi team tonight. He has scored 182 raid points this season, which is 6th highest by a raider in PKL 5. Monu has already scored 9 Super 10s this season, which is joint 2nd highest by a raider featured in playoffs this season.

He was the leading raid point scorer of their previous encounter against Gujarat Fortunegiants this season with 6 raid points and will surly aim to lead from the front and complete his first Super 10 against Gujarat tonight.

Abozar Mighani

The Iranian right corner, Abozar Mighani is the leading tackle point scorer of Gujarat Fortunegiants with 64 tackle points to his name. Considering Patna’s line of attack, Abozar has to be the first-choice defender for your Khel Kabaddi team tonight.

With Pardeep Narwal attacking mostly on the right corner, Abozar is expected to get so many chances to complete his 3rd High 5 tonight. He has scored 9 tackle points in previous 2 encounters against the Pirates including a High 5 and will surly look to repeat similar performance tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Sachin – Sachin is one of the best debutant of PKL 5 and the leading raid point scorer of Gujarat with 148 raid points, which more than double to their 2nd leading raid point scorer. His recent form has been one of the reason of keeping him out of the top 3 picks of the day. However, you can undoubtedly substitute him with Monu, if he features in your card collection.

