Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 9 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors (blue) will feature in today's match

On the rest day for Zone A teams, home team Bengaluru Bulls will take on the unbeaten, Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bulls will look to end their winless streak of three games, while Bengal Warriors will be eying their third consecutive victory. We are here to help you with Khel Kabaddi picks of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Today's Khel Kabaddi Code is 3306.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Maninder Singh

Maninder announced himself in style by scoring 9 raid points in his comeback match against the Telugu Titans. He scored 6 raid points against U.P. Yoddha before being substituted. He was one of the main reasons behind Jaipur’s title win in the inaugural edition of PKL. He is the must have raider considering the poor situation of Bengaluru Bulls defense in their last 3 games.

Rohit Kumar

If Bengaluru Bulls are playing, you can’t afford to keep Rohit Kumar out of your Khel Kabaddi fantasy team. The services raider has scored 3 Super 10s in his first 3 games of PKL 5. He has been a top scorer for his side in all of Bulls 5 games so far. The 2nd most raid point scorer of PKL 5 with 44 raid points. He is just 8 points away from becoming the leading raid point scorer of PKL 5 and will look to claim the top spot tonight.

Surjeet Singh

The most expensive defender of PKL 5, Surjeet Singh should feature in your Khel Kabaddi team. He is yet to show his best this season, scoring just 2 tackle point in their first 2 games. He has scored a total of 2 points against U.P. Yoddha. He will surely be looking to score big tonight against the struggling raiders of Bengaluru Bulls.

Read more: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Other players to watch out for

Jang Kun Lee – The South Korean sensation, Jang Kun Lee is undoubtedly the best foreign raider of PKL with 258 raid points to his name. He has scored 8 and 7 raid points respectively in their first two games. You can surely substitute him for double points with Maninder, if you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.

Ravinder Pahal – The most experienced defender of Bengaluru Bulls, Pahal is also the 4th leading tackle point scorer of PKL. He has scored 10 tackle points so far, but has a potential to score big on any given day. He is yet to score his first High 5 of this season and will look to do it tonight to help his side to get back to winning ways.