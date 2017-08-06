Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 6 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips

Pardeep Narwal

On the Pro Kabaddi super Sunday double header, team from Kolkata, Bengal Warriors, will face UP Yoddha followed by the clash between home team Bengaluru Bulls and defending champions, Patna Pirates. As all 4 teams have in-form raiders and some promising defenders, we are here to help you with your Khel Kabaddi picks for the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

After watching his performance in the first two games of Patna Pirates, you can’t afford to miss the dubki king, Pardeep Narwal in your Khel Kabaddi team. He has scored Super 10s in both the games - 15 and 12 raid points respectively. He showed the ability to score points in any situations and will definitely look to take advantage of Pahal’s absence and score his 3rd consecutive Super 10 tonight.

Rohit Kumar

If Bengaluru Bulls are playing, you don’t have to think beyond Rohit Kumar. The raiding maestro has already scored 3 Super 10s in as many matches so far. In the first match against Telugu Titans, he wasn't even tackled once. Against Tamil Thalaivas, he destroyed the entire defence in the first half to race to nine raid points. Despite losing the game against the UP Yoddha last night, Rohit top scored with 11 raid points. You can miss-out on big points if he is not in your fantasy team.

Surjeet Singh

The most expensive defender of PKL 5, Surjeet Singh should feature in your Khel Kabaddi team. However, he didn’t start well against the Titans, scoring just one tackle point in their first game. He didn’t have a single failed tackle in that match and will surely score some valuable points tonight against the volatile attack of UP Yoddha.

Other players to watch out for

Maninder Singh – Maninder announced himself in style by scoring 9 raid points in his comeback match against the Telugu Titans. He was one of the main reasons behind Jaipur’s title win in the inaugural edition of PKL. It was a tough decision to leave him out from the top 3 picks, but you can substitute him with Rohit if you have him in your card collection.

Nitesh Kumar – The 19-year-old right corner had a dream debut against Telugu’s strong attack by scoring a High 5 (5 tackle points). He continued his good show against the Bulls, scoring 2 important tackle points. He can be a trump card for your Khel Kabaddi team, if you have him in your card collection.

