Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Match Timings, live streaming and TV Telecast info

The PKL season 5 is all ready to get underway.

PKL season 5 starts on Friday

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 is all set to make its way to fans all over the country in Season 5 of the competition. After the successes of Seasons 1-4, the kabaddi world will yet again be set on fire with the best Indian kabaddi franchises fighting it out for the top prize.

This season is unique as it will showcase 12 teams in total, with the addition of four new teams - namely Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants, UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas all joining the fray. It promises big things for kabaddi fans anxiously waiting for the league's start.

The PKL will begin on Friday, 28th July and shall continue till 28th October for a period of 13 weeks. The league begins with a match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans, which will be followed by the highly-anticipated Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

A zone system will be introduced for the first time in the PKL, owing to the inclusion of four new teams with each team playing 15 intra-zone and 7 inter-zone matches leading up to the play-offs. The play offs will have three qualifiers and two eliminators in them.

Zone A consists of Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and the Gujarat Fortune Giants whereas Zone B will include the remaining bunch of teams namely Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddha and the Tamil Thalaivas.

The new season will have defending champions Patna Pirates all ready to protect their crown amidst the pressure of having to deal with four extra teams who are all vying to dethrone the Pirates from the position they currently hold.

Match timings

You can catch the opening ceremony starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as he sings the Indian national anthem at the inauguration of the PKL Season 5 on Friday. It begins at 7.30 PM.

The first match on each playing day will start at 8 PM and the second will begin at 9 PM.

Live streaming

Live streaming of the event will be available for viewers on the Star Network's website - Hotstar.com.

TV Telecast info

The matches will be showcased on a number of channels - Star Sports 2 (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, Star Sports First.

