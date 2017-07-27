Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan live streaming info, TV telecast info and preview

Catch the preview and live stream details for the second match of PKL season 5.

Anup Kumar will lead a battalion of stars as U Mumba will play their first game against Pune

As a new season of the Pro Kabaddi dawns upon us, two of the biggest teams in the competition, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will lock horns against each other for both of their opening games at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Ahead of the PKL season 5 auctions, U Mumba retained skipper Anup Kumar, who has led the team fabulously well for the previous four seasons and this season, he will be joined by Shabeer Bapu, who will return to U Mumba after a season with Jaipur and Kashiling Adake, who has made a name for himself in the PKL with his consistency while the defence department will be led by left-corner Joginder Narwal assisted by all-rounders Kuldeep Singh and Hadi Oshtorak.

However, waiting on the other half of the mat will be the Puneri Paltan, who will be led by the dynamic all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda. While he will have to fill the huge shoes left behind by Manjeet Chhillar, Deepak will have ample support from seasoned campaigner Sandeep Narwal, who is second in line on the best all-rounders list in the PKL.

One of the biggest additions to the Pune line-up is that of veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan, who will look to combine with Girish Maruti Ernak and Sandeep Narwal to combat the opposition raiders.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan prediction

With two strong teams taking to the mat, it's tough to predict a winner on the day. U Mumba has the dearth of experience when it comes to the raiding department with Anup Kumar, Kashiling Adake and Shabeer Bapu on the attack while Kuldeep and Hadi Oshtarak have been rather effective in the raiding department for their previous franchises.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will depend on the trio of Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Narwal and Cheralathan for a bulk of their points with Rajesh Narwal set to play second fiddle to skipper Hooda.

U Mumba, with the balance in raiding and defence unit, will start as favourites in this game, led by the ever calm and collected Anup Kumar.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi 2017, season 5: List of all the team owners

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Playing Squads

U Mumba:

Defenders: D.Suresh Kumar, Deepak Yadav, Joginder Narwal, N.Renjith, Surinder Singh.

All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Shiv Om, Dong Ju Hong, E Subhash, Hadi Oshtarak, Yong Joo Ok.

Raider: Anup Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Kashiling Adake, Mohan Raman G, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bapu, Shrikant Jadhav.

Puneri Paltan:

Defenders: Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravi Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Vikas Khatri, Ziaur Rahman.

All-rounders: Sandeep Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Narender Hooda, Takamitsu Kono.

Raiders: Rajesh Mondal, Akshay Jadhav, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Monu, More GB, Suresh Kumar, Umesh Mhatre

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Match Information

Date: 28/07/2017

Time: 21:00 IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

TV Channel: Star Sports 2 (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, Star Sports First

Live Stream: Hotstar

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Where are India's World Cup winning stars now?