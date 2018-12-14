Pro Kabaddi 2018: 3 teams from Zone B that can qualify for the playoffs

Bengaluru Bulls is currently the table topper of Zone B

The sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League is on in full swing. We are now extremely close to the end of the league, but the biggest question has been raised, which three teams will qualify for the playoffs from Zone B?

Gujarat Fortune Giants and U Mumba have already qualified from Zone A, and we are pretty sure that Dabang Delhi will be doing the same soon enough.

But what's up with Zone B? There is just too much confusion. Well, don't worry, because we have got you covered. Here is a list of three teams that can qualify for the playoffs from Zone B:

#3 Telegu Titans

Telugu Titans will try their best to win this season

Telegu Titans, the team from the South, has a great probability of qualifying for the playoffs from Zone B. You have our very own poster boy Rahul Chaudhari on the squad. If we also ignore Chaudhari, the team has the outstanding young captain Vishal Bhardwaj and the ace defender Abozar Mighani.

They were the runner-ups of season 4. The fifth season didn't go pretty well for the Titans but it is safe to say that they can qualify for the playoffs in season 6. It is indeed a true fact that the players make or break a team. Let's talk about Rahul Chaudhari first.

This man is a marvel. Popularly known as the poster boy of Pro Kabaddi, he has proved as to why he is a major player. He became the second player to complete in the mind-boggling 800 points mark. Rahul's game is purely beautiful, and not just raids, this man has also successfully performed a good number of tackles!

Abozar, you miracle! This wonderful Irani defender is even better than your regular Irani Chai. He left everyone bamboozled with his resplendent game. Way to go, man!

Captain Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Nilesh Salunke, and Farhad Milaghardan have also done an exceptional job this season. With just three matches left for them, we hope that they will make a place for them in the playoffs.

