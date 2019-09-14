Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 star players who disappointed the fans in the Kolkata leg

Siddharth Desai could not inspire the Telugu Titans to a win in the Kolkata leg

The Kolkata leg of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is in the history books now as the caravan of the tournament moves to Pune from tomorrow. Bengal Warriors entertained the home fans with some impressive performances. They did not lose a single match at home as Maninder Singh's men won three matches besides playing out a tie.

Among the other teams, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans suffered heart-breaking losses in their fixtures whereas three-time champions, Patna Pirates snapped their losing streak with two wins in two matches. U.P. Yoddha won their only match of the Kolkata leg and on the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls lost the only match they played.

All in all, the fans enjoyed the matches that took place at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium but some big names failed to live up to expectations.

Here are the three star players who disappointed the fans in the Kolkata leg -

#3 Siddharth Desai - Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai could not trouble the defenders of U Mumba

Match - 1, Raid Points - 4, Unsuccessful Raids - 6

Telugu Titans' star raider Siddharth Desai played only one match in the Kolkata leg but he failed to repeat his past performances as he could score only 4 raid points in 12 raids.

Playing against his former team U Mumba, Desai got tackled on 6 different occasions as the Mumbai-based franchise won the match with supreme ease. With the business end of the tournament approaching, Telugu Titans would hope that Siddharth returns to form.

In the upcoming Pune leg, Telugu Titans will lock horns with table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. and three-time champions Patna Pirates. Both the teams are in terrific form which means the Bahubali will have to pull off his best performance.

