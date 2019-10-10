PKL 2019: 3 Teams which can win the title after Panchkula leg

Haryana Steelers managed two wins out of four games at their home leg.

The eleventh week of Pro Kabaddi 2019 concluded at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula, as a part of Haryana Steelers' home leg in the ongoing season. The hosts, Haryana Steelers, didn't have the best of outings at home as they could manage only two wins from four games.

Haryana Steelers suffered a loss against UP Yoddha (30-37) in their opening match but went on to win a close encounter against Gujarat Fortune Giants (38-37). However, they faced their second loss at home against the Bengaluru Bulls (36-59) before ending their home leg on a positive note against the Telugu Titans (52-32).

Prashanth Kumar Rai emerged as the top raider for Haryana Steelers with 36 raid points in four matches while Ravi Kumar scored 14 tackle points to finish as the Steelers' best defender of the home leg.

Let's take a look at the top 3 teams which could win the Pro Kabaddi title after the Panchkula leg.

#3 Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat recorded the most raid points (39) in a single match of PKL history.

Bengaluru Bulls qualified for the playoffs without their regular skipper Rohit Kumar and have shown competency as a young side, led by Pawan Sehrawat. Banty and Sumit Singh performed well in the offense while Mahender Singh led the defensive unit.

The Bulls faced the Steelers on the fourth day of Panchkula leg. Pawan Sehrawat penned his name into the history books by scoring 39 raid points in a single match, the most by any raider in a single game. In the same game, Mahender Singh contributed in the defence with four tackle points as Bulls defeated the Steelers by a 59-36 margin.

Bengaluru Bulls faced Jaipur Pink Panthers on the final day of the leg. Pawan Sehrawat scored 14 raid points in the encounter in which one could see Sumit Singh pick up six raid points and Banty score three points as well. The defensive unit had a decent show as well, but the results could have changed if Pawan raided subsequentially.

Bengaluru Bulls can retain their title this season, considering how Pawan Sehrawat has been in top-notch form this season yet again. If Rohit Kumar returns to his best form in the playoffs, the Bulls could be unbeatable.

