Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams which could win Pro Kabaddi title after Ahmedabad leg

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 385 // 17 Aug 2019, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A team that remained unbeaten at home back in Season 5, Gujarat Fortune Giants lost all of their home encounters in Season 7.

The fourth leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 witnessed matches that went down to the wire with close finishes. It was a heartbreak for Gujarat Fortune Giants as they failed to book a single victory in their home leg at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Fortune Giants lost four out of four matches at home with defeats against Tamil Thalaivas (28-34), Telugu Titans (24-30), Bengal Warriors (26-28), and Jaipur Pink Panthers (19-22).

The team had raiders who scored consistently but it was not enough to defeat the opposition. Both Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal led the defense based on solo efforts, but the team could not prevail as a unit.

Sunil Kumar was the most stylish player for Gujarat Fortune Giants at home while Sachin Tanwar finished the leg as the best player of the home team.

After Ahmedabad leg, Pawan Sehrawat keeps the green arm-band with 87 raid points in seven matches. Sandeep Dhull now has the orange arm-band with 30 tackle points in seven games.

Based upon the consistency and all-round performance, let's have a look at the top three teams who could be in line to win Pro Kabaddi title after Ahmedabad leg.

#3 Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh has remained composed as a captain and led his team in the offense.

Bengal Warriors played two games at Ahmedabad leg where both the matches went to an exhilarating finish in the final minutes of the game. Their raiding trio has managed to remain consistent with emerging defenders providing timely support to balance the team.

Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans played out an exhilarating tie (29-29) where both teams considered playing without risks in the dying minutes of the match. Mohammad Nabibakhsh impressed everyone with his all-round ability as he scored five raid points including three tackle points. Rinku Narwal stopped the Desai brothers from scoring points with support from Jeeva Kumar and Baldev Singh.

Advertisement

They registered a win over Gujarat Fortune Giants and beat them for the first time in Pro Kabaddi history (26-28). K Prapanjan and Maninder Singh led the attack up front with 13 raid points combined.

The team has secured four wins till now with 25 points in the table at the third spot. With such a contribution from all players, Bengal Warriors look a dominant side and perhaps favorites to win the Pro Kabaddi title.

1 / 3 NEXT