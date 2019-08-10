Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams which could win Pro Kabaddi title after Patna leg

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 77 // 10 Aug 2019, 12:59 IST

Patna Pirates couldn't win all of their home matches yet, Pardeep Narwal gave plenty of moments to remember.

The third week of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 was no short of excitement which produced some breathtaking encounters and epic comebacks. The hosts Patna Pirates won one out of their four matches at home leg in the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

After failing against Jaipur Pink Panthers (21-34), Puneri Paltan (20-41), and Haryana Steelers (26-35), Patna Pirates crushed UP Yoddha to end the leg on a high note.

'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal became the 'Ultra-Tech number one player of the home team' as he scored 41 raid points from four matches at his home leg. He crossed the 900th raid point mark against Haryana Steelers and now has 58 raid points in seven games played till now.

After Patna leg, Pawan Sehrawat holds the green arm-band with 70 raid points in five matches. Patna Pirates' left corner Jaideep has now the orange arm-band with 24 tackle points in seven games.

Based on consistent performances made by the teams in the third week, let's have a look at three teams which look capable of winning the Pro Kabaddi title after Patna leg.

#3 Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Goyat has scored 53 raid points in five matches for Dabang Delhi K.C.

The table-toppers in the points table after Patna leg, Dabang Delhi K.C. has emerged as a consistent team in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7. They played a single game in Patna leg against Jaipur Pink Panthers and ended the 4-match winning streak for Panthers (35-24).

While the big match raiders from various opposition were struggling against Jaipur's lethal corner defense, Naveen Goyat outsmarted their tactics by scoring 12 raid points. He got aided in the offense with the super 10 of Chandran Ranjit. Ravinder Pahal scored three tackle points while Saeid Ghaffari, Joginder Narwal, and Vishal Mane took one tackle point each.

Delhi has remained a tough side to defeat this season with the young Naveen Goyat leading the offense from the front. They have a balanced defense with potential players in the backup as well. If everything goes well for the team, Delhi could pave their way towards their first-ever title.

