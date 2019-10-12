Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 players with most raid points at the end of Greater Noida leg

Raiders stole the show in the Greater Noida leg

Twelve weeks of exhilarating action on the mat has culminated into one of the best Pro Kabaddi League seasons ever in the history of the league. While five teams had already made it to the playoffs ahead of the Greater Noida leg, the fight was on between hosts UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers for the No. 6 position on the table when the final phase of the league stage commenced.

However, with the comprehensive win over table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. on the opening night at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, UP Yoddha assured themselves of a run at the PKL title.

The hosts then picked up two victories and suffered defeat in one game as they ended their league stage on a high. While Nitesh Kumar's men were impressive against Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls, a blip in their performance against Telugu Titans denied them a 100% record in their home leg.

The top 2 teams in the points table ie. Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will directly play in the semi-finals while the other four teams will participate in the eliminators to decide the remaining semi-finalists.

On that note, here are the 5 players with most raid points at the end of the Greater Noida leg. These players also finished as the top 5 raiders of the league stage.

#5 Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh did not feature in the Greater Noida leg

Having confirmed themselves of a spot in the playoffs, Bengal Warriors chose to rest a few of their marquee players for the games at Greater Noida. The captain and the best raider of the team, Maninder Singh also missed the action in the final stage of the tournament.

Hence, owing to his inability to participate in the final two games, he has dropped to the No. 5 position on this list. The tall Punjab raider picked up 205 points from 20 matches in the league stage at an impressive average of 10.25 raid points per game. Maninder Singh accounted for 10 Super 10s and also did a fine job captaining his squad.

Bengal Warriors need to click in two successive games to land their maiden PKL trophy. If Maninder Singh can continue his good form, the Warriors can fancy their chances.

