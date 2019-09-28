Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 players with most raid points at the end of Jaipur leg

The No. 1 position on this list has changed after the Jaipur leg

While Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have already qualified for the playoffs of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas have been knocked out of the tournament. However, with teams like Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers set to be involved in a mid-table fight for a spot in the final six, the upcoming games of the Pro Kabaddi League will be interesting to watch.

Although Jaipur Pink Panthers started this season on a bright note, Deepak Niwas Hooda's men have displayed poor performances on the mat in recent weeks. They are now struggling to reach the playoffs and the team's show on the home turf did not help their cause either.

The Season 1 champions picked up just 9 points from their home leg after finishing with only a solitary victory. While they were held to a draw in the first game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium by Gujarat Fortune Giants, they were handed a narrow one-point loss by the Bengal Warriors in the subsequent game. Although the team did well to pick up a victory against Puneri Paltan in the next encounter, on the final day at Jaipur, the home team haplessly lost 31-51 to Telugu Titans.

Raiders will yet again be crucial in the upcoming games. On that note, here is the list of 5 players with most raid points at the end of Jaipur leg.

#5 Siddharth Desai

Siddharth Desai collected 37 points in Jaipur

Siddharth Desai was excellent in the Jaipur leg, picking up 37 points from two encounters and thereby holding on to the No. 5 position on this list.

He was impressive against Bengal Warriors despite his team falling short by just one point. In this game, Siddharth collected 9 touch points and 6 bonus points; thereby finishing with 15 points from this encounter.

On the final day at Jaipur, Telugu Titans decimated the home team with Desai being the best performer for his side. He amassed 22 points and provided the much-needed momentum to the Titans as they enter the final few weeks of the tournament.

Siddharth now has 174 raid points to his name and he will now look to add more to his tally in the coming days and help his side collect a few wins.

1 / 3 NEXT