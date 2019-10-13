Pro Kabaddi 2019: Best Playing 7 from the eliminated teams

Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai had a memorable season.

After 132 exciting matches of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the playoffs, termed as the 'World's Toughest Week' will be held from 14th October at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Six teams are set to compete for the prestigious Pro Kabaddi title.

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors consolidated the top 2 spots in the points table as they have directly qualified to play the semi-finals. UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, and Bengaluru Bulls will have to go through the eliminators to fight the pre-qualified semi-finalists of the season.

The semi-finals will take place on 16th October with the final match on 19th October. The remaining six teams - Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans, and Tamil Thalaivas couldn't make it to the playoffs despite individual performances from their star players.

As the fans await the action-packed playoffs, let's take a look at the best possible starting seven from the teams that got eliminated this season.

Right Corner - Amit Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Amit Hooda

Amit Hooda had a homecoming when he faced Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 7 as his heroics took them to the finals back in Season 4. He formed a partnership with Sandeep Dhull as this corner duo took Jaipur Pink Panthers to seven victories out of the first nine fixtures in the initial days of the tournament.

Amit Hooda started his campaign well with a High-5 in Jaipur Pink Panthers' inaugural match against U Mumba. He went on to score 44 tackle points in 16 outings at a strike rate of 53.61% He got injured in the mid-season, and missed out on a couple of matches for his side.

The defence became relatively loose in Hooda's absence as his replacement in Santhapanaselvam didn't do justice to his caliber. It resulted in Jaipur Pink Panthers getting eliminated for a third consecutive year. Amit ended his campaign with a High-5 against Tamil Thalaivas in his last match this season.

