Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 124: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates - Predicting each team's playing 7

Patna Pirates will try to end their PKL 2019 campaign on a high

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have had a disappointing run thus far in Pro Kabaddi 2019 and the Pardeep Narwal-led side will be keen on ending their campaign on a positive note when they square off against the Bengal Warriors in an exciting contest at Greater Noida.

With nothing to lose, the Patna Pirates defeated the Gujarat Fortune Giants in their previous match and they would look to repeat the same performance once again tonight. On the other hand, the Bengal Warriors need only one point to seal their spot in the two positions and hence, they may name a second string starting seven for this match.

The likes of Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Baldev Singh could be in line for some well-earned rest before the all important playoffs and thus, the fans can expect the Patna Pirates to dominate the proceedings tonight.

Here are the predicted playing sevens of the two teams -

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors need to take care of Pardeep Narwal

Key Players - K. Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Rinku Narwal

Since Jeeva Kumar has a lot of experience of playing in PKL, he may lead the team in the absence of Maninder Singh. The raiding attack of Bengal will comprise of K. Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Rakesh Narwal.

And besides Jeeva, the defence will feature Rinku Narwal, Mayur Shivtarkar as well as young defender, Amit.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal and Mohammad Maghsoudlou will be key to Patna Pirates' success

Key Players - Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Hadi Oshtorak

Since Patna recorded a win in their previous game, they may not make any alterations to their playing seven. Pardeep Narwal will lead the raiding attack of the team and he will have the support of Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Jang Kun Lee.

The defensive unit will have Neeraj Kumar and Vikas Jaglan at the cover positions with Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep playing at the corners.

Predicted Playing Sevens

Bengal Warriors - Jeeva Kumar (C), Sukesh Hegde, K. Prapanjan, Rakesh Narwal, Amit, Rinku Narwal and Mayur Shivtarkar.

Patna Pirates - Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Hadi Oshtorak, Jang Kun Lee, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan and Jaideep.