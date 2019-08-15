Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors match

K. Prapanjan was at his best against the Gujarat Fortune Giants

The fourth night of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Ahmedabad leg saw two nail-biting encounters take place at the EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad.

The Haryana Steelers continued their winning streak with a 36-33 win against U.P. Yoddha in the first match while the Bengal Warriors registered their first ever win over the home side, Gujarat Fortune Giants in the second fixture.

Speaking of the game between Yoddhas and Steelers first, U.P. Yoddha's secondary raider Shrikant Jadhav came to the party and picked 9 raid points for his team. His crucial two-point raids had helped the Lucknow-based franchise avoid all outs on multiple occasions, however, Vikas Kandola's raiding heroics ensured that the Steelers registered an important win.

Kandola scored 12 raid points to help his team record a three-point win as he got good support from his teammate Sunil who picked up 6 tackle points. Sumit of U.P. Yoddha emerged as the best defender of his side.

Next, the Bengal Warriors faced off against the Gujarat Fortune Giants as the home side looked to snap their winless streak. The Warriors dominated the proceedings early in the match thanks to K. Prapanjan's brilliant raiding performance. The tall raider wasn't tackled even once in the first half as he led the raiding unit.

The Bengal Warriors' poor defense allowed Gujarat to come back in the match with errors at regular intervals. All-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh proved to be the best defender of the team with two tackle points.

Gujarat's captain Sunil Kumar executed multiple super tackles to complete his High 5 but the likes of Sachin and Rohit Gulia could not back his efforts on the raiding front. Sonu Jaglan notched up 6 raid points but in the end, the home side lost the game by two points.

Here are the updated lists of the 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' after the two thrilling encounters on Wednesday.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Maninder Singh had a chance to takeover the third position from Pardeep but his 5 raid points only allowed him to build a 5-point lead over the 5th placed Siddharth Desai. There were no other changes on the leaderboard.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

U.P. Yoddha's young defender Sumit put up yet another show that propelled him to the 3rd position with 4 tackle points from the previous game. However, given the fact that Sumit has played more matches than Vishal Bhardwaj and Manjeet Chhillar, he was placed 3rd on the table at the end of the game.