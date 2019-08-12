Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after U.P. Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 61 // 12 Aug 2019, 22:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pawan Sehrawat continued his fine form in the Pro Kabaddi League

The third night of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Ahmedabad leg did not feature the home team, Gujarat Fortune Giants, but the fans at EKA Arena were entertained by two high-voltage clashes on Monday.

In the first match of the night, Bengal Warriors locked horns with perennial underachievers, Telugu Titans. The lead raiders of both teams, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai could not dominate the proceedings as their secondary raiders, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Suraj Desai came to the party.

The Iranian all-rounder scored 8 points for Bengal Warriors of which 5 came in the raiding department while he scored 3 tackle points. For the Telugu Titans, Suraj Desai took 7 raid points and he got good support from Farhad Milaghardan who took 3 tackle points.

There were no High 5s or Super 10s scored but the fans enjoyed the match that these two teams played. None of the teams could build huge leads and eventually, there was nothing to separate the two units as they scored 29 points each.

Later, the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls battled a resurgent U.P. Yoddha side in yet another close encounter. Though the Bulls started off well, they lost momentum and U.P. Yoddha's defence showcased its fine form to execute an all-out on the Rohit Kumar-led franchise.

The Lucknow-based franchise's lead raiders, Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat took 17 points between themselves to propel their side to a win. Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 however, his teammates could not provide support to him. In the end, U.P. Yoddha won the game by 2 points.

Here is the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the two grueling encounters of 12th August 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' List

Pawan Sehrawat continues to be the best raider of this season with his 12 raid points helping him to cross the 80 raid points mark. Siddharth Desai and Maninder Singh have risen up and occupied the 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Advertisement

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' List

Vishal Bharadwaj's consistent performances has helped him accomplish the pole position on the defenders' leaderboard. There are no other changes in the 'Most Tackle Points' list.