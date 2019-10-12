Pro Kabaddi 2019, Playoffs: One player who can win the title for each side

Can Naveen Kumar (R) win the title for his side?

At the end of an exciting league phase of Pro Kabaddi 2019, six teams have earned a spot in this season's playoffs, which will commence from 14th October 2019 at the EKA Arena by Transstadia at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

With Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors occupying the top two spots and in the process gaining a straight ticket into the semifinals, the other four teams in the knockout stages will be contesting for a spot in the last four, to face off against the two aforementioned teams.

In the first eliminator on Monday, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on the U.P. Yoddha while in the second eliminator, U Mumba will square off against the Haryana Steelers.

With many high profile stars in action during this season's playoffs, we take a look at one player from each side, who can single-handedly win the competition for their team.

Pawan Sehrawat - Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat

The MVP from last season, Pawan Sehrawat has been in some scintillating form and is also the leading raid-point scorer this season, with 308 raid points from 22 matches. Having featured in all of the Bengaluru Bulls' matches this season, Pawan has been a force to reckon with and has notched up 16 Super 10s this season, which makes him an imperative player for the defending champions.

Such has been Pawan's magnificent show that Rohit Kumar, who has missed out from playing the last few matches has only 92 points from 17 matches, and has played second fiddle to Pawan all through the season.

Given that the youngster has single-handedly brought about wins for the Bulls this season and has also broken a plethora of records, including a whopping record 39 raid points against the Haryana Steelers in one match, the Bulls' faithful will undoubtedly pin their hopes on Pawan's good show.

