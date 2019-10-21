Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 all-rounders this season

Sandeep Narwal did well for U Mumba

The Bengal Warriors emerged as the champions of Pro Kabaddi 2019 as the BC Ramesh-coached side picked up a 39-34 win over Dabang Delhi K.C. in the summit clash at the EKA Arena by TransStadia at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Warriors captain Mohammad Nabibaksh was the star of the night, as the Iranian's superlative effort on the mat ensured Dabang Delhi were kept under the pump all throughout the competition.

In essence, star all-rounder Nabibaksh's performance in this game was a fitting end to the season, with this edition playing host to some top notch performances from some quality all-rounders for the participating teams.

Undoubtedly, the advantage of having a premium all-rounder in a side is a big boost to any team's overall balance, and here are five all-rounders who enjoyed a decent outing from this season.

#5 Sandeep Narwal - U Mumba

Sandeep Narwal (3rd from left) put in a decent show from the right corner

U Mumba roped in the services of ace corner defender Sandeep Narwal at the season seven auctions amidst much fan-fare, with the all-rounder having built a massive reputation over the six seasons of the PKL.

However, the burly corner defender was not at his absolute best all throughout the season, as despite picking up 76 points from 24 matches, including two High 5s, the fearless dives and ankles holds from Sandeep were missing this season.

On the raiding front, Sandeep did well to garner 20 points, but in the end, he would have probably wanted a lot more points to his name, considering that he did manage to unsettle the opposition defenders quite a few times.

Total number of Points: 76

Raid Points: 20

Tackle Points: 56

