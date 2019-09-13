Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 raiders from the Bengaluru Leg

Siddharth Desai emerged brilliantly in the Bengaluru leg.

The seventh week of Pro Kabaddi 2019 saw the hosts Bengaluru Bulls script three wins out of four matches in Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. They became the second-most successful team at their respective home leg after Dabang Delhi K.C.'s four wins at home.

Bengaluru Bulls lost their opening encounter to Gujarat Fortune Giants (23-32). However, they booked three victories in a row by defeating Tamil Thalaivas (33-27), Patna Pirates (40-39), and Telugu Titans (40-39) returning to their home in Bengaluru after two seasons.

U Mumba, UP Yoddha, Haryana Steelers, and Dabang Delhi K.C. remained unbeaten in Bengaluru. Gujarat Fortune Giants and Telugu Titans had single wins to their name.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas, and Puneri Paltan remained winless in the Bengaluru leg.

After the conclusion of Bengaluru leg, let's take a look at the top five raiders of the seventh week of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

#5 Shrikant Jadhav (UP Yoddha)

Matches Played - 2, Total Raid Points - 19

Shrikant Jadhav has regained his form in the offense for UP Yoddha.

Shrikant Jadhav has emerged as the stalwart for UP Yoddha's offense in the recent outings. His form has proven to be vital as UP Yoddha booked two wins in Bengaluru leg.

Shrikant scored nine raid points against the resilient Bengal Warriors that helped UP Yoddha avenge their loss against Bengal (32-29). He scored eight touch points along with a bonus out of 19 raid attempts. His solo efforts in the offense helped the team to pick crucial points in the final moments.

Shrikant went on to score a Super 10 against the Patna Pirates in what was a one-sided victory for his team (29-41). He got decent support from Surender Gill, who picked up seven raid points. Shrikant scored nine touch points and a bonus point against Patna's defence.

Shrikant Jadhav has scored 72 raid points in 13 matches till the Bengaluru leg, including two Super 10s as well.

