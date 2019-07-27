Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 Raiders of the Hyderabad Leg

Siddharth Desai's performance has been a bit of a letdown.

The action shifts to Mumbai as the Hyderabad leg of PKL 2019 came to an end with a clinical Patna Pirates beating the home side Telugu Titans 34-22 to make it 4 out of 4 defeats for the Titans. They suffered losses to U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates and have a lot to worry about, especially about the lackluster performance of their defense and prized buy Siddharth Desai.

They lost 25-31 first to U Mumba and then were comprehensively beaten by the Tamil Thalaivas in their next fixture. They came close to victory against Dabang Delhi thanks to Suraj Desai's stunning debut but lost 34-33 in a thrilling encounter before losing to the Pirates on Friday.

The first 11 matches have seen some cracking encounters as the clash between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas stands out with Delhi snatching one point in the end to beat the Thalaivas 30-29. This season has been very tough for raiders as the defensive units of most teams have figured out plans for the star raiders.

So, to shine in this tough situation it isn't an easy task for a raider and, on that note, let's take a look at the top 5 raiders from the Hyderabad Leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Honorable Mentions: Abhishek Singh, Rahul Chuahdari, Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal.

Note: Ranking is not based just on total points scored but also based on other factors like Not Out% and Average points.

#5 Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh stunned U.P with his Super Raid.

1 Match- 1 Unsuccessful Raid- 10 points

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh made a stellar debut for the Bengal Warriors scoring a Super 10 in his very first game for the side. The Iranian all-rounder shone solely as a raider and despite stepping out of bounds in his first raid, Nabibakhsh was never tackled again and scored 10 points including a stunning Super Raid as Bengal convincingly trounced U.P Yoddha.

The very confidence with which Nabibakhsh raided speaks volumes of his talent and having made an impact on the international circuit, he's all set to revel in the PKL as well. This great start makes him a player to watch out for and his partnership with Maninder Singh will be a key factor on which the Warriors will depend.

