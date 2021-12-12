3 raiders who could finish with most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will begin in ten days as the countdown to the biggest kabaddi league in the world has begun. All 12 teams have kicked off their preparations in right earnest for the eighth PKL season.

Over the years, fans have witnessed some excellent performances from raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Players like Anup Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rakesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sachin Tanwar, Maninder Singh, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh and others have wowed fans with their raiding prowess.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 promises to be another season for raiders. The best raiders from the world of kabaddi will participate in PKL 8. On that note, the following three raiders could end the season with the most raid points:

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls retained their star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. The former Pro Kabaddi League champions qualified for the playoffs the previous season, but failed to capture the title.

The Bulls have stacked up their raid attack this year by releasing Rohit Kumar, and adding the quartet of Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Dong Geon Lee and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will likely receive better support from his teammates in Pro Kabaddi 2021. The running hand touch specialist topped the raid points leaderboard in 2019 with 346, so it should not be a surprise if he wins the award once again.

#2 Pardeep Narwal, UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha broke the bank to sign Pardeep Narwal in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. Narwal has been the most successful player in PKL history, with 1,169 points to his name; 1,160 of them have come from raids.

The former Patna Pirates captain asked for his release, and was granted the same by the Patna-based franchise. Patna tried their best to re-sign Narwal at the auction, but UP Yoddha's massive bid of Rs 1.65 crore ensured Pardeep would represent the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Narwal has scored 904 raid points in the last three seasons. He was the MVP in Seasons 4 and 5. If he plays to his full potential, he could win the Most Successful Raider's award for the first time since the fifth season.

#3 Siddharth Desai, Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai will be the vice-captain of Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Siddharth Desai made his Pro Kabaddi League debut in season six. He has played only two seasons so far. In both seasons, he has finished in the top five of the raid points leaderboard.

Desai was a one-man army for the Telugu Titans last season. The running hand touch specialist amassed 217 raid points in his maiden PKL season for the Titans last campaign.

Also Read Article Continues below

With seasoned pro Rohit Kumar to support him in the Titans' raiding unit this year, fans should expect Desai's tally to go up. If that happens, he could top the raid points leaderboard for the first time in his career.

Edited by Bhargav