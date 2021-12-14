Pro Kabaddi 2021: 5 legendary moves in PKL and the players who made them famous

With Pro Kabaddi 2021 eight days away, the countdown to the year's biggest kabaddi competition has begun.

12 teams, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will participate in the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi 2021 to be held in Bengaluru.

The Pro Kabaddi League has played a massive role in revolutionizing the sport of kabaddi. Several great players have participated in the competition.

While normal moves like running hand touch, dash and block have entertained fans a lot, players have also used some unique moves to score heaps of points for their teams in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ahead of the start of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 season, let's take a look at the five legendary moves in PKL and the players who made the moves famous.

#1 Jasvir Singh - Scorpion Kick

Former Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Jasvir Singh was a master controller in the Pro Kabaddi League. He could score points quickly when needed and also slow down the game with empty raids when his team gained the upper hand in the contest.

Jasvir's special move was the Back Kick, also known as the Scorpion Kick, which stunned the defenders standing in the corner and in positions.

#2 Anup Kumar - Toe Touch

Former U Mumba captain Anup Kumar led the Mumbai-based franchise to their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title in 2015. Playing under Anup's captaincy, U Mumba qualified for three consecutive finals.

The former Indian kabaddi team captain's special move was the toe touch that helped him take the opposition defender by surprise. Like Jasvir Singh, Anup used his special move to eliminate the corner defender.

#3 Pardeep Narwal - Dubki

Executing a dubki on a kabaddi mat is not everyone's cup of tea. It requires a proper amount of skill, athleticism and timing.

UP Yoddha raider Pardeep Narwal has used the dubki to perfection in the PKL. The legendary move has helped him record super raids on multiple occasions.

#4 Surender Nada - Reverse Trunk Hold

Most defenders aim for the raiders' ankles to tackle him, but Surender Nada uses the reverse trunk hold to ensure the raiders have little chance of returning to their half.

Over the years, Nada has wowed fans with his impressive technique of executing the reverse trunk holds.

#5 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Lion Jump

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been one of the most successful raiders in PKL history. While Pawan uses the running hand touch to score a majority of his raid points, he uses the lion jump occasionally as well.

The lion jump takes the opposition defenders by shock as Pawan jumps over them to return to his team's half. It will be interesting to see how many lion jumps fans can witness from Pawan in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

