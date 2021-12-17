Pro Kabaddi 2021: 5 NYP players to watch out for

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will begin at the Grand Sheraton Whitefield in Bengaluru on the evening of December 22. The PKL is returning for the first time since 2019 when the Bengal Warriors captured the trophy.

The youngsters dominated the 2019 PKL season and became household names. The same trend should continue in 2021 as well since many names from the New Young Players (NYP) category are part of the tournament.

Before the eighth edition of PKL gets underway, here's a list of five NYP players fans should watch out for in the eighth season.

#1 Saurabh Nandal, Bengaluru Bulls

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions Bengaluru Bulls retained their left corner defender Saurabh Nandal in the existing NYP category ahead of the PKL Auction 2021. Nandal made his PKL debut last season and returned with 56 tackle points.

Nandal's performances played a massive role in Bengaluru's journey to the knockout stage. The Bulls fans will hope for similar performances from their rising star in PKL 8.

#2 Pankaj Mohite, Puneri Paltan

Another player retained in the existing NYP category ahead of PKL Auction 2021 was Puneri Paltan's Pankaj Mohite. Like Saurabh Nandal, Mohite began his Pro Kabaddi career in Season 7 and was very impressive.

Playing for the Pune-based franchise, Mohite amassed 110 raid points in 16 matches, registered three Super 10s along the way.

#3 Harmanjit Singh, Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants retained raider Harmanjit Singh in the existing NYP category before the auction. Singh earned only five points from four matches last season, but the Giants have backed him.

The youngster is likely to have more opportunities this season as Sonu Jaglan has been ruled out of PKL 2021 due to injury. Singh will be keen to impress the team management and cement his place in the playing seven.

#4 Vinay, Haryana Steelers

Vinay made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for the Haryana Steelers in Season 7 and played the supporting raider's role to perfection. The rising star of Indian kabaddi scored 125 raid points, including three Super 10s, averaging 5.43 raid points per match.

Courtesy of his excellent performances, Vinay was retained by the Steelers in the existing NYP category for the 2021 season.

#5 Sumit, UP Yoddha

Sumit was the most impressive NYP in the previous Pro Kabaddi season. The UP Yoddha defender finished second on the defenders' leaderboard, scoring 77 tackle points. He was the most successful Indian defender in PKL 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the left corner defender was retained by UP Yoddha ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. Sumit will look to continue in the same vein and destroy the opposition team's raiders along with his captain Nitesh Kumar, who plays in the right corner position for UP Yoddha.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee