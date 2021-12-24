Pro Kabaddi 2021, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in the 9th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Bengal Warriors began their title defense in style as they defeated UP Yoddha 38-33 in their opening game. It will do their confidence a world of good as the Yoddhas are one of the pre-tournament favorites.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants also won their opening game as they demolished the Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27 in their first game. Both the Giants and the Warriors will try to get ahead early in the competition with consecutive wins.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 9th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh and Sukesh Hegde scored seven and eight raid points, respectively, against UP Yoddhas in the last game. However, the star of the show was Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh. He scored eight raid points and three tackle points to win the game for the Warriors.

The defense of the Bengal Warriors looked out of touch, and only Darshan J managed to pick up three tackle points. They are expected to start with the same playing seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Parveen Satpal, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal scored seven raid points for the Giants against the Panthers, while all-rounder Rakesh also bagged six raid points for his team. However, the Giants did the most damage while defending as Girish Maruti clinched seven tackle points and Parvesh Bhainswal registered four points against his name.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Today's PKL Match Prediction

It will be a battle between the Bengal Warriors' attack and Gujarat Giants' defense. The Warriors dismantled the Yoddhas in the raiding department, but their defense looked lost.

However, they will be feeling relaxed as the Giants don't have a fearsome raiding unit. The Raiders were below par against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won the game courtesy of their sturdy defense.

The Warriors have a capable raiding unit to unlock any defense in the world, but the Giants will be more than ready to neutralize their threat. If the Giants can elevate their performance in the raiding department, they have a real chance to upset the defending champions.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to win this game.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Bengal Warriors Gujarat Giants 0 votes so far