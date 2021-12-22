Pro Kabaddi 2021, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Defending champions Bengal Warriors will begin their title defense as they face UP Yoddha in their opening game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

The Warriors clinched their first-ever title last season as they defeated Dabang Delhi KC 39-34 in the final. The Bengal Warriors will be eyeing becoming only the second team to defend their title successfully.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, had a decent last season, but they slipped when it mattered the most. They finished third in the points table to qualify for the playoffs.

However, they lost the eliminator to the Bengaluru Bulls 45-48 to crash out of the competition.

UP Yoddha have made some serious improvements to their squad this season and would like to showcase their title credentials by defeating the defending champions.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, Match 3rd, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 22, 2021, Wednesday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

The Warriors retained their star raider Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh ahead of the auction. They also made some shrewd additions to the raiding department in Rishank Devadiga and Sukesh Hegde.

The defense has Iranian powerhouse Abozar Mighani alongside Rinku Narwal.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen

UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha made their aspirations clear by signing Pradeep Narwal for a record-breaking amount at auction. They also have Shrikant Jadhav and Surinder Gill to form one of the most fearsome attacks in Pro Kabaddi this season.

They have retained the star duo of Nitish and Sumit in defense, while Ashu Singh and Shubham Kumar are expected to play alongside them.

Probable Playing 7: Pradeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitish Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

It will be a contest between two strong raiding units. That means a team with a stronger defense is likely to emerge victorious in this fixture.

This season, UP Yoddha have arguably assembled the most potent raiding trio, and the Warriors’ defense will have to play out of their skins. UP Yoddha also have a strong defense with the presence of Sumit and Nitish Kumar.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win this game.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Pardeep Narwal to guide UP Yoddha to a victory in their season opener? Yes No 5 votes so far