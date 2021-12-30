Pro Kabaddi 2021: Best Playing 7 of Week 1

Pro Kabaddi 2021 began last Wednesday in Bengaluru. The first week of the tournament ended last night with a thrilling draw between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha.

The second week's action will begin tonight with a double-header. In the first match of the night, fans will witness a rematch of the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League final as Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle U Mumba. The second match will feature home team Bengaluru Bulls against Haryana Steelers.

There were some spectacular performances from players of all 12 teams in the first week of PKL 2021. Here's a look at the best playing 7 of the week.

Left Corner - Surender Nada, Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers @HaryanaSteelers



Our very own ankle-hold specialist, Surender Nada, was on song in the first outing. Hope you continue your good ‘hold’ throughout the season. ⚡️



#DhummaThaaDenge🔥 #SteelKiDeewar #SuperHitPanga #VivoProKabaddi म्हारे 🌟 डिफ़ेंडर पहले मैच में अपने पूरे रंग में थे।🔥Our very own ankle-hold specialist, Surender Nada, was on song in the first outing. Hope you continue your good ‘hold’ throughout the season. ⚡️ म्हारे 🌟 डिफ़ेंडर पहले मैच में अपने पूरे रंग में थे।🔥Our very own ankle-hold specialist, Surender Nada, was on song in the first outing. Hope you continue your good ‘hold’ throughout the season. ⚡️#DhummaThaaDenge🔥 #SteelKiDeewar #SuperHitPanga #VivoProKabaddi https://t.co/Crz1crGfW3

Ankle hold specialist Surender Nada returned to the Pro Kabaddi League in style by scoring 12 tackle points in his first three matches. Nada has been a vital cog in the Haryana Steelers defense. At the moment, Nada holds the top position on the defenders' leaderboard.

Left In - Naveen Kumar, Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar was the best raider in the first week of Pro Kabaddi 2021. The Dabang Delhi KC star amassed 66 raid points in four matches. He recorded a career-best 24 points against the Bengal Warriors last night.

Left Cover - Jaideep Dahiya, Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers @HaryanaSteelers



With this, he becomes the ONLY player to secure 2️⃣ High 5s in the Season 8, after two rounds of matches. 🙌



#DhummaThaaDenge🔥 #JPPvHS #VivoProKabaddi #SuperHitPanga Mhaare defence ki jaan, Jaideep Dahiya ka dusra high-five!⚡️With this, he becomes the ONLY player to secure 2️⃣ High 5s in the Season 8, after two rounds of matches. 🙌 Mhaare defence ki jaan, Jaideep Dahiya ka dusra high-five!⚡️With this, he becomes the ONLY player to secure 2️⃣ High 5s in the Season 8, after two rounds of matches. 🙌#DhummaThaaDenge🔥 #JPPvHS #VivoProKabaddi #SuperHitPanga https://t.co/bq7xcgiD3j

Jaideep Dahiya was the first player to register two High 5s in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. The left cover defender has scored 11 tackle points for the Haryana Steelers in three games so far. Haryana Steelers fans will hope that he continues his excellent form in the upcoming games.

Center - Maninder Singh, Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors @BengalWarriors



Here's to



#vivoProKabaddi #SuperhitPanga The results may not have gone our way in the last 2 games, but Maninder Singh has been in sublime touch, collecting 3️⃣3️⃣ points in them, and just 2️⃣ short of a half-century 💪🏼Here's to #AamarWarriors making a comeback on New Year's Eve ✊🏼 The results may not have gone our way in the last 2 games, but Maninder Singh has been in sublime touch, collecting 3️⃣3️⃣ points in them, and just 2️⃣ short of a half-century 💪🏼Here's to #AamarWarriors making a comeback on New Year's Eve ✊🏼#vivoProKabaddi #SuperhitPanga https://t.co/izX0N6FIUT

Captain Maninder Singh led the Bengal Warriors from the front in the first week of Pro Kabaddi 2021. The Bengal skipper scored 48 raid points in four matches, including a 16-point haul against Dabang Delhi KC. Despite Singh's fantastic performances, Bengal could win only two of their four games in the first week.

Right Cover - PO Surjeet Singh, Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh performed brilliantly in the team's defensive unit during the first week. Playing in the right cover position, Singh scored 10 tackle points in three matches, but his team is yet to win a game in the new season so far.

Right In - Rakesh Narwal, Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal was the top raider for two-time finalists Gujarat Giants in the first week of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Not many expected Rakesh to set the stage on fire in PKL 8, but he has scored 40 raid points so far, including two Super 10s. In last night's battle between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants, Rakesh outshone Pardeep Narwal with his raiding skills.

Right Corner - Sombir, Puneri Paltan

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



With some feisty tackles to his name, Sombir claims the title of Defender of the Day today.



#PUNvPAT #vivoProKabaddi #SuperhitPanga



@PuneriPaltan Sombir over the rainbow 🌈!With some feisty tackles to his name, Sombir claims the title of Defender of the Day today. Sombir over the rainbow 🌈!With some feisty tackles to his name, Sombir claims the title of Defender of the Day today.#PUNvPAT #vivoProKabaddi #SuperhitPanga@PuneriPaltan https://t.co/MRrqlnMrXV

Also Read Article Continues below

Puneri Paltan have struggled in Pro Kabaddi 2021 so far, but the team's right corner defender Sombir has had a good tournament. Sombir has earned eight tackle points from three games. It will be interesting to see if he can help his team win their first game in the second week.

Edited by Rohit Mishra