Pro Kabaddi 2021 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 1 after Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha PKL match

The inaugural day of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 was an action-packed one, filled with scintillating edge-of-the-seat thrillers. A 'Triple Panga' kicked off the season with three mouth-watering clashes on offer for fans.

In what came as quite a surprise to start off the proceedings, Season 2 champions U Mumba completed a comprehensive win over favorites Bengaluru Bulls. Abhishek Singh stole the show for U Mumba with 19 raid points in the match. A weak defensive showing from the Bulls led to their downfall in this encounter.

What followed was an exciting Southern Derby between the Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas. It ended in a tie after the game ebbed and flowed over the course of the allotted forty minutes. The Titans' Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai and the Thalaivas' Manjeet were the stars from their respective sides in the raiding departments, with both getting a Super 10 under their belt.

In the final game of the first day, 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal's efforts went in vain as the UP Yoddha were unable to get the better of the defending champions Bengal Warriors. Mohammad Nabibakhsh's all-round heroics sealed the deal for the Season 7 champions.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Standings

Post the third fixture of PKL 2021, U Mumba sit atop the Pro Kabaddi points table courtesy of a superior Score Difference of 16. The Bengal Warriors are in second spot while the Titans and the Thalaivas share three points apiece.

UP Yoddha, despite the defeat, have managed to salvage a point as they lost the encounter by a score difference of less than seven points.

Pro Kabaddi points table after Match 3

Also Read Article Continues below

A possibly electrifying Day 2 awaits as the other six teams in the tournament will be seen on the mat, with some big names all set to don the jerseys of their respective sides.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee