Pro Kabaddi 2021 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 8 after UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants PKL match

The second week of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) kicked off with two captivating contests of opposite nature. While on one hand the Dabang Delhi KC cruised to a comfortable win, the second encounter was a closely-fought one which finished in a tie between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha.

Locking horns with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in what was a repeat of the season 7 final, the Dabang Delhi KC exacted revenge. They decimated their rivals, securing a 52-35 win.

Naveen Kumar was on song as he raced to yet another Super 10, reaching the milestone in the first half itself. He finished with 24 points and was ably supported by Vijay, who notched up a Super 10 as well. The defense clicked and kept Maninder Singh from running away with the game.

Maninder Singh's 16 points went in vain as he lacked support. The defense only managed four tackles over the course of the contest while Sukesh Hegde, the support raider, scored only nine points.

In the second match of the day, UP Yoddha made a terrific second-half comeback to hold the Gujarat Giants to a 32-32 tie. Rakesh Narwal stole the show, scoring 13 raid points for the Giants.

The Giants will be disappointed with their defense as only Parvesh Bhainswal and Girish Ernak were able to score points in that department. Even the Yoddha defense was under-par as they collected only seven points in this fixture.

Pardeep Narwal garnered 11 points and continued his good form while Surender Gill picked up six raid points. The comeback was buoyed by the brilliance of their raiders, and a much better execution of their defensive plans in the second half.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Standings (Updated)

With yet another win, the Dabang Delhi KC continue to remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. They retain top spot in the points table with 18 points from four games while the Warriors slip to fifth position.

Following their tie with UP Yoddha, the Gujarat Giants broke into the top two with 12 points in four games. UP Yoddha rose from the bottom of the table and now occupy the seventh place with 10 points.

An exciting day of the Pro Kabaddi League awaits us. The fiercest rivalry will be on display with U Mumba taking on arch-rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Haryana Steelers will be in action too as they look to stop 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat from steering the Bengaluru Bulls to another win.

