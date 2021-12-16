Pro Kabaddi 2021: Predicting the playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to add another title to their kitty. Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021, the Bulls have managed to build a well-balanced squad led by a talismanic raider, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

Sehrawat has been announced as the captain of the Bengaluru Bulls for Pro Kabaddi 2021. He has led the scoring charts with his raiding exploits on the kabaddi mat over the last few seasons. Alongside Pardeep Narwal, he has been the most consistent raider in the Pro Kabaddi League.

After Rohit Kumar was signed by the Telugu Titans this season, Pawan Sehrawat will marshall the troops on the mat. He will have considerable support in the raiding department as the Bulls management has made some handy signings. Experienced raiders such as Deepak Narwal, Dong Geon Lee and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou have been picked up at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction.

The defense is also well-balanced with players such as Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran in the ranks. Nandal and Sheoran have been good in the corner positions whereas Mahender Singh is perhaps one of the best cover defenders in the league.

On that note, we take a look at the potential starting seven for Randhir Singh Shekhawat's Bengaluru Bulls for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Left Corner - Amit Sheoran

Amit Sheoran, the left corner defender for the Bulls over the last couple of seasons, has been a steady performer. He has a very strong ankle hold in his arsenal and has used it with good efficiency on the kabaddi mat.

Sheoran has scored a total of 50 tackle points in 24 matches to help the Bulls clinch a playoffs spot. With Saurabh Nandal on the other end, Sheoran formed a good corner duo that worked well for the Bulls.

Left In - Chandran Ranjith

Former Dabang Delhi K.C. raider Chandran Ranjith was the biggest buy of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2021 for the Bengaluru Bulls at 80 lakh INR. After two solid seasons with the Delhi franchise, his stocks were high and the Bulls relentlessly went after him.

After being a strong second raider alongside Naveen Kumar Goyat, Chandran Ranjith seems to be the right partner for Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. With a keen mind to dazzle the defenders, Ranjith is a sly operator who will play an important role for the Bengaluru side in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Left Cover - Mahender Singh

Mahender Singh was picked up by the Bengaluru Bulls at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction using the Final Bid Match (FBM) card at a valuation of 50 lakh INR. With his sturdy dashes from the left cover position, Mahender Singh has earned the reputation of bulldozing raiders off the kabaddi mat.

He finished last season with a tally of 61 tackle points in 21 matches, the highest for any of the Bengaluru Bulls' defenders. With the vice-captaincy in his kitty this season, Mahender Singh can be expected to carry on his dominance into Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Centre - Deepak Narwal

Former Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers man Deepak Narwal has been somewhat of a journeyman in the Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru Bulls will be his fifth PKL team after stints with the Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. as well.

Deepak Narwal had a stellar outing with the Patna Pirates, winning the title back in PKL Season 3. He had another fruitful season for the Bengal Warriors when he partnered with Maninder Singh for the Kolkata franchise.

Deepak's latest stint with the Jaipur Pink Panthers was a decent one as well with him scoring 79 raid points in 19 matches. His experience will be key for the Bulls and he can function as a terrific third raider alongside Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjith.

Right Cover - Mohit Sehrawat

Youngster Mohit Sehrawat was retained as the Existing New Young Player by the Bengaluru Bulls management going into the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction. He had very limited opportunities in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7, scoring only 12 tackle points in 17 matches where he mostly came off the bench.

However, with the faith shown in him by the management, the young Mohit can be expected to get a place in the starting seven.

Right In - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is the focal point of the Bengaluru Bulls' side with his mercurial performances on the kabaddi mat over the last few seasons. He has topscored on the raiding charts for two consecutive seasons, scoring upwards of 250 raid points.

Pawan holds the record for the most number of raid points in a single match (39 vs Haryana Steelers). He is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch on the Pro Kabaddi mat due to his speed, strength and agility. With the captaincy on his shoulders, a mature Pawan Sehrawat will be expected to lead his side to their second PKL title.

Right Corner - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal was one of the most prolific right corners in his debut campaign for the Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi Season 7. The youngster was fearless in his tackling approach and made an impact for the Bulls on the mat as they marched on to the semifinals.

He formed a strong corner defensive partnership with Amit Sheoran, raking in more than 50 tackle points each.

