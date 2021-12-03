Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will start on December 22 in Bengaluru. For the first time in the competition's history, fans will witness kabaddi matches with no live audience. This will also be the first season featuring the 'Triple Panga' where three matches will take place on the same night.

Players will have to keep their fitness levels high because all teams will play 11 matches inside one month.

Speaking of Pro Kabaddi 2021, like any other kabaddi tournament, all-rounders have a special spot in the PKL. The all-rounders are unique talents who can score points in both raiding and defending sections.

Playing as an all-rounder is not everyone's cup of tea. Over the last seven years, fans have witnessed some of the most exceptional all-round talents in PKL history. The same trend should continue in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The following five all-rounders will hold the key to their respective teams' success in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#1 Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Bengal Warriors

Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh played a massive role in the Bengal Warriors' first PKL trophy win in 2019. Nabibakhsh earned 122 points from 23 matches in his debut Pro Kabaddi League season. 92 of those 122 points came via raiding.

The Iranian star was retained by the defending champions ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Mohammad will be keen to continue in the same vein and help Bengal successfully defend their title.

#2 Sandeep Narwal, Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC have added elite all-rounder Sandeep Narwal to their squad ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 season. The Delhi-based franchise spent ₹60 lakh to sign the former Telugu Titans star.

Narwal has been one of the top all-rounders in PKL history. He has been a part of every Pro Kabaddi League season played so far and scored 559 points. The new member of the Dabang Delhi KC squad has scored 249 raid points and 310 tackle points in 125 matches.

#3 Manjeet Chhillar, Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC signed another experienced all-rounder at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. His name is the mighty Manjeet Chhillar. The former Bengaluru Bulls captain surprisingly went unsold in the first round of the auction, but the Delhi-based franchise then signed him at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Manjeet has a habit of proving his doubters wrong. With over 560 points to his name in the PKL, Manjeet has won matches for his teams. He will be keen to bring his 'A' game to the table and destroy his opponents in PKL 2021.

#4 Deepak Niwas Hooda, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers released their star all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda ahead of PKL Auction 2021. However, they bought him back at the auction by using the FBM card.

The 2016 Kabaddi World Cup winner was not at his best in the previous PKL season. Having scored more than 900 points in the PKL, Hooda will look forward to returning to his previous form in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#5 Rohit Gulia, Haryana Steelers

Former Gujarat Giants captain Rohit Gulia emerged as the most expensive all-rounder of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. The Haryana Steelers broke the bank and spent ₹83 lakh for the Indian all-rounder.

Gulia has 225 raid points and 16 tackle points to his name. It will be interesting to see how he performs after receiving a mega deal from the Steelers.

