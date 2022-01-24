Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 teams who are in bottom 6 of the standings but can make a comeback

The first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 culminated last week with a clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants.

The Giants won the contest by three points. Soon after, the tournament's second half kicked off with a battle between the Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors.

74 matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 are in the history books, but fans still do not know which teams will qualify for the playoffs.

While Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates seem to have locked their spots in the top six, they need to perform well in the upcoming matches to ensure they qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, the six teams in the bottom half of the standings have an opportunity to make a comeback in the second half of the tournament and ensure they make it to the playoffs.

Here's a list of three teams that are currently in the bottom half of the standings but could storm into the top six in the coming days.

#1 Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan have won five of their 12 matches so far in PKL 8. The Anup Kumar-coached franchise started slow but has picked up the pace gradually.

Their star players Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj and Baldev Singh have not set the tournament on fire, but their youngsters have surpassed expectations.

The likes of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant and Karamvir have performed well in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Considering Puneri Paltan's performance in their most recent match against Bengaluru Bulls, it will be wrong to rule them out of a place in the playoffs.

#2 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been inconsistent in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The inaugural champions have played 12 matches, registering five wins, five losses and two draws.

However, they have shown that they have the potential to win the title this year. The likes of Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar and Deepak Niwas Hooda have impressed fans with their performances.

If the other players on the team can step up and deliver in the next ten league matches, the Pink Panthers can easily make it to the top six. It will be interesting to see if the Jaipur-based franchise qualifies for the playoffs.

#3 Bengal Warriors

Defending champions Bengal Warriors are seventh in the standings right now with 36 points from 13 matches. The Maninder Singh-led outfit have recorded six wins, six losses and a draw in 13 outings.

Like the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal have majorly relied on a few players. Captain Maninder has fought like a one-man army in most matches, while in some games, he has received good support from Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Warriors have the capability to finish in the top six. They still have nine matches to go in the league stage. If they manage to win at least six games, the Kolkata-based franchise will likely make it to the playoffs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar