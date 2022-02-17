5 all-rounders who played in PKL 1 and are playing in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pro Kabaddi 2022 is in its final phase right now. 123 matches of the eighth PKL season have ended, but only three teams know their future.

The Patna Pirates have already qualified for the playoffs, whereas the Telugu Titans and the Tamil Thalaivas have been eliminated from the race.

Nine other teams are still alive in the competition. Four of these nine franchises will be eliminated in the next three days as the league stage comes to an end.

Speaking of Pro Kabaddi 2022, it is the competition's eighth edition, and only five all-rounders from the inaugural season of the PKL are still active in the league.

Here's a list of the five names:

#1 Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal made his Pro Kabaddi League debut in 2014. Back then, he represented the Patna Pirates. Sandeep initially played as a raiding all-rounder before transforming into a defender who can raid as well.

The beasty all-rounder has earned 56 points in 20 matches for Dabang Delhi KC this season. It will be interesting to see if Sandeep can lead Delhi to their first PKL title.

#2 Manjeet Chhillar

Sandeep Narwal's teammate Manjeet Chhillar has also participated in every PKL season since the tournament's inception. Manjeet kicked off his PKL career as a member of the Bengaluru Bulls team.

While Manjeet contributed equally in raiding and defending earlier, he now majorly plays as a defender for Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#3 Ran Singh

Ran Singh won the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League season with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2014. The mighty all-rounder played a vital role in Jaipur's triumph, scoring 36 points in 10 matches.

He is playing for the defending champions Bengal Warriors this year. While the Warriors have not had a memorable season so far, Ran Singh has impressed the fans with his performance as a left corner defender. He has scored 38 points in 13 games of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#4 Shrikant Tewthia

Shrikant Tewthia represented Dabang Delhi KC in the first two seasons of Pro Kabaddi League. He was one of the top-scorers for Delhi in the inaugural PKL tournament. In just 14 matches, the all-rounder scored 50 points at a raid strike rate of 46% and tackle strike rate of 24%.

He is currently a part of the Haryana Steelers team. The Steelers have done well in PKL 8, but Tewthia has got only three matches, where he has scored two points.

#5 Rajesh Narwal

Another star all-rounder who won PKL 1 with the Jaipur Pink Panthers and is playing in Pro Kabaddi 2022 is Rajesh Narwal. The veteran all-rounder was picked by the Haryana Steelers ahead of the eighth edition of the league.

However, like Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh has not received enough opportunities to showcase his talent. The former Jaipur Pink Panthers star has mostly been used as a substitute player in the tournament so far.

